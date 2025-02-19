USDA conditionally approves bird flu vaccine for poultry: report

Dr. Peter McCullough and his colleague are warning that poultry vaccines are ‘leaky’ and therefore will likely result in even more dangerous bird flu strains.

(LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) granted conditional approval for a new bird flu vaccine for poultry created by the animal health care company Zoetis.

Dr. Peter McCullough, one of the most highly published cardiologists in history, warned Sunday that “leaky vaccines are likely to result in new pathogens,” linking to a Substack post by John Leake, who collaborates with Dr. McCullough.

U.S. Conditionally Approves Avian Flu Vaccine for Poultry Vaccine cartel gets closer to realizing its dream of vaccinating 308 million egg laying hens in the U.S., even though leaky vaccines are likely to result in new pathogens. Poultry vaccination has failed miserably in… pic.twitter.com/0uKTFgCXAK — Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH® (@P_McCulloughMD) February 16, 2025

Leake quoted from a Science magazine article explaining that the Zoetis vaccine being considered “contains a killed version of an H5N2 variant that the company has designed to work against circulating variants of the H5N1 virus that have decimated poultry flocks and have even jumped to cows and some humans.”

The vaccine cannot be administered to chickens and other poultry before it is fully approved.

Leake asserted that bird vaccines in general are “leaky,” meaning they “do not prevent infection and transmission” but are said to instead mitigate the severity of illness.

He then pointed to a paper he co-authored with Dr. McCullough and Nicolas Hulscher in which they highlighted the findings of a research team of the University of Georgia that noted in a 2021 paper when the H5N1 virus was successfully suppressed in poultry in China, H5Nx viruses emerged.

The paper concluded that “Avian influenza vaccination programs would benefit from universal vaccines targeting a wider diversity of influenza viruses to prevent the emergence of novel subtypes.”

This idea is also supported by a 2015 “landmark” paper titled Imperfect Vaccination Can Enhance the Transmission of Highly Virulent Pathogens, which was reported on in a National Geographic article titled Leaky Vaccines Enhance Spread of Deadlier Chicken Viruses.

These findings support the theory of Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche that “mass vaccination with non-sterilizing vaccines can result in the emergence of a new, more virulent viral strain,” according to Leake.

He advised that “Rather than authorizing leaky vaccines for U.S. poultry, the USDA should consider allowing the latest clade of H5N1 to run its course so that the birds can acquire natural immunity to it.”

The pressure to vaccinate chickens against bird flu is exacerbated by the fact that the current policy response to the H5N1 virus in poultry is to kill chickens en masse, significantly reducing the egg supply and driving up egg prices.

Leake maintains that mass culling and the new vaccines are “equally unlikely to end the problem.”

Dr. Robert Redfield, former director for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has for years warned of a dangerous impending bird flu that will devastate humans despite the fact that it has historically been detected only in animals.

In a March 30, 2022, CenterPoint interview, Redfield stated, “I believe the great pandemic is still in the future, and that’s going to be a bird flu pandemic for man. It’s going to have significant mortality in the 10% to 50% range. It’s going to be trouble.”

Remarkably, Dr. Michael Gregor, a scientist and vegan who once testified on behalf of Oprah Winfrey in her “meat defamation” trial, has repeatedly claimed that chicken farms will trigger an apocalyptic virus that will threaten half of humankind. In 2006, he published a book called Bird Flu: A Virus of Our Own Hatching, in which he asserts that “leading public health authorities now predict as inevitable a pandemic of influenza, triggered by bird flu and expected to lead to millions of deaths around the globe.”

Accordingly, Westbrook “suspects a weaponized bird flu may be released to usher in The Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution, which include the elimination of traditional farming and meat consumption in favor of patented, lab-created ‘foods,’” Dr. Joseph Mercola noted. In Westbrook’s words, this would be a “a controlled demolition of the protein supply.”

