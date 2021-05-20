Using aborted babies for medical research extends evil to all of society: US bishop

May 20, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In the latest episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland expounds upon a recent tweet that highlights how scientists are using the body parts of aborted babies for medical research. He calls on every person watching to wake up to the evil of abortion, and to speak up and stand for life.

We must wake up to these evil practices & say NO MORE...this is pure evil & we must call it what it is......Scientists are Using Livers From Babies Killed in Second-Trimester Abortions for Research https://t.co/7UrAe0tmAo — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) May 4, 2021

Strickland tells co-host Terry Barber that abortion and the murder of the unborn is bad enough, but that using the bodies of aborted children in research “extends the evil in ways that are drastically harmful to our society.”

His Excellency notes that if society cannot “recognize the life of the most vulnerable, and that is the the unborn child,” then the very fabric of human civilization has been destroyed. He mentions how people must return to believing and practicing the “the basic truths of how we are made, male and female as God created us, [and] the basic truths of respecting life.”

