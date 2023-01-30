Utah bans mutilating gender surgeries for minors, restricts puberty blockers

Utah has become the first state this year to restrict dangerous, experimental transgender procedures.

SALT LAKE CITY (LifeSiteNews) — The governor of Utah signed a bill last week that effectively bans gender-confused minors from procuring mutilating surgeries and accessing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

Republican Gov. Spencer Cox, who is openly supportive of the LGBT agenda, signed SB 16, which provides protections for minors who are victims of the lie that they can “transition” to the opposite sex.

The bill, titled “Transgender [sic] Medical Treatments and Procedures Amendments,” was sponsored by Republican Senator Michael Kennedy and takes effect immediately.

SB 16 “prohibits a health care provider from providing a hormonal transgender treatment [sic] to new patients who were not diagnosed with gender dysphoria before a certain date” and “prohibits performing sex characteristic surgical procedures on a minor for the purpose of effectuating a sex change [sic].” The law places an indefinite moratorium on hormone drugs.

Individuals “may bring a medical malpractice action” in response to life-altering procedures and “disaffirm consent” to the mutilating surgeries and hormones.

The legislation also insists that a “systematic review of the medical evidence regarding hormonal transgender treatments” be completed by the Department of Health and Human Services to offer further “recommendations to the Legislature.”

Kennedy, who is also a family physician and father of eight, said that even though the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and mutilating surgeries “lack[s] sufficient long-term research,” the United States “is witnessing a radical and dangerous push for children to enter this version of health care.”

READ: Experts commend Sweden for restricting transgender hormone drugs for minors

“Legislation that impacts our most vulnerable youth requires careful consideration and deliberation,” Gov. Cox said in a statement after he signed the law. “More and more experts, states and countries around the world are pausing these permanent and life-altering treatments for new patients until more and better research can help determine the long-term consequences.”

“We will continue to push the Legislature for additional resources to organizations that work to help this important Utah community,” Cox continued. “While we understand our words will be of little comfort to those who disagree with us, we sincerely hope that we can treat our transgender [sic] families with more love and respect as we work to better understand the science and consequences behind these procedures.”

Prior to signing the bill, Cox had spoken out in favor of the LGBT agenda. In March 2022, state lawmakers voted to override the governor’s veto of a bill which effectively bans biological males from competing in female sports in public schools.

The following April, a video surfaced from a 2021 student town hall, during which Cox shared his “preferred pronouns” with the public.

Utah is not the first state to ban or limit the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and mutilating surgeries for gender-confused youth. In 2022, Arizona enacted legislation to ban surgeries to mutilate children struggling with confusion about their gender, including hysterectomies and mastectomies.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia proposed a bill in September which would make providing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgical intervention for minors in the name of “gender transition” a felony.

Tennessee lawmakers introduced similar legislation in November after Republican Gov. Bill Lee called for an investigation into a local medical center that reportedly promoted “transgender” medical interventions for profit.

