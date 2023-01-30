Utah bans mutilating gender surgeries for minors, restricts puberty blockers

SALT LAKE CITY (LifeSiteNews) — The governor of Utah signed a bill last week that effectively bans gender-confused minors from procuring mutilating surgeries and accessing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.
Republican Gov. Spencer Cox, who is openly supportive of the LGBT agenda, signed SB 16, which provides protections for minors who are victims of the lie that they can “transition” to the opposite sex.
The bill, titled “Transgender [sic] Medical Treatments and Procedures Amendments,” was sponsored by Republican Senator Michael Kennedy and takes effect immediately.
SB 16 “prohibits a health care provider from providing a hormonal transgender treatment [sic] to new patients who were not diagnosed with gender dysphoria before a certain date” and “prohibits performing sex characteristic surgical procedures on a minor for the purpose of effectuating a sex change [sic].” The law places an indefinite moratorium on hormone drugs.
Individuals “may bring a medical malpractice action” in response to life-altering procedures and “disaffirm consent” to the mutilating surgeries and hormones.
There are countless reasons to conclude modern sex-education is less about critical thinking and more about indoctrinating and sexualizing children at as young an age as possible.
Consider these 3 questions:
- Why are politicians around the world pushing radical transgender theories on children as young as 5?
- Why is the World Health Organization calling for 4 year-olds to be taught how to masturbate?
- Why are children in schools being shown graphic images of sex and told anything goes so long as consent is established, if not to encourage our sons and daughters to become sexually active?
A sane society would try to shield impressionable children from becoming sexualized, and encourage them not to watch pornography, take puberty blockers or mutilate their genitalia, but our schools increasingly promote these behaviors.
In reality, the media, most politicians, and many education chiefs are obliterating a parent's ability to protect their child's innocence and identity.
We must realize: these elites want children to have THEIR values, not YOURS. SIGN THE PLEDGE!
The results of this explicit, inappropriate sex-saturated culture and education have been startling: there have never been more children claiming to be transgender, gay, lesbian and bisexual, nor have we ever seen such high levels of sexual assaults by minors.
BREAKING: Loudoun County father who was dragged out of woke school board meeting reveals his daughter was 'raped' in the girls' bathroom by a 'skirt-wearing' male student who was arrested for assaulting a SECOND girl months later - but staff did nothinghttps://t.co/awoZcVQx3l— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 12, 2021
This nut could end up being your child’s teacher and you wouldn’t even find out the craziness they’re teaching until your kid tells you about it. If you aren’t disturbed after watching this, you’re a lunatic. School choice is the civil rights issue of our generation. pic.twitter.com/y1V3Rotx9k— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 17, 2021
Countless politicians, media personalities and education chiefs are too busy promoting woke trends to realize that sexualizing minors amounts to grooming, and has devastating consequences in many cases.
Children whose inhibitions are broken down risk addiction to pornography, teenage pregnancy, STDs, gender dysphoria, online shaming, and a whole host of other negative outcomes.
Parents, not the government, must be in control of what their child is taught about sex.
Just listen to the type of materials public schools in the U.S. are promoting:
That's why we are asking you to sign the Parents' Pledge that you will pull your children out of sex-education classes if your school chooses to sexualize your child.
The Parents' Pledge is our best chance of winning back our children's schools before they're entirely lost to radical sex-obsessed teachers' unions who are foisting these curricula on teachers.
Do you really want other adults deciding what your child is exposed to? Of course not.
Please share this brand new grassroots Parents' Pledge with like-minded parents and join a growing movement of mothers and fathers who are wise to the threat of their child being led into sexual activity.
MORE INFORMATION:
Most teachers are disturbed by their unions' push to sexualize children
Planned Parenthood tells middle-schoolers about avoiding parental consent for abortion and contraception
The corrupting influence of sex-education is causing widespread abuse among school children
The legislation also insists that a “systematic review of the medical evidence regarding hormonal transgender treatments” be completed by the Department of Health and Human Services to offer further “recommendations to the Legislature.”
Kennedy, who is also a family physician and father of eight, said that even though the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and mutilating surgeries “lack[s] sufficient long-term research,” the United States “is witnessing a radical and dangerous push for children to enter this version of health care.”
READ: Experts commend Sweden for restricting transgender hormone drugs for minors
“Legislation that impacts our most vulnerable youth requires careful consideration and deliberation,” Gov. Cox said in a statement after he signed the law. “More and more experts, states and countries around the world are pausing these permanent and life-altering treatments for new patients until more and better research can help determine the long-term consequences.”
“We will continue to push the Legislature for additional resources to organizations that work to help this important Utah community,” Cox continued. “While we understand our words will be of little comfort to those who disagree with us, we sincerely hope that we can treat our transgender [sic] families with more love and respect as we work to better understand the science and consequences behind these procedures.”
Prior to signing the bill, Cox had spoken out in favor of the LGBT agenda. In March 2022, state lawmakers voted to override the governor’s veto of a bill which effectively bans biological males from competing in female sports in public schools.
The following April, a video surfaced from a 2021 student town hall, during which Cox shared his “preferred pronouns” with the public.
Utah is not the first state to ban or limit the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and mutilating surgeries for gender-confused youth. In 2022, Arizona enacted legislation to ban surgeries to mutilate children struggling with confusion about their gender, including hysterectomies and mastectomies.
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia proposed a bill in September which would make providing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgical intervention for minors in the name of “gender transition” a felony.
Tennessee lawmakers introduced similar legislation in November after Republican Gov. Bill Lee called for an investigation into a local medical center that reportedly promoted “transgender” medical interventions for profit.
RELATED
‘Child abuse’: Congressman demands NIH investigate transgender drugs, surgeries for minors
Even the New York Times is worried about the irreversible damage of puberty blockers