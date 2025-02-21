Utah bill would ban Planned Parenthood from providing sex ed in public schools

The Utah House Education Committee advanced a bill that would prohibit Planned Parenthood from providing sex education in public schools. Planned Parenthood boasts that it is 'the single largest provider of sex education in the United States.'

(Live Action) — Lawmakers in the Utah House Education Committee advanced a bill February 13 that would prohibit abortion businesses like Planned Parenthood from providing sex education in public schools.

HB233 would prohibit “an entity employee, representative, or affiliate that performs elective abortions” from delivering instruction on “all health or health-related topics in a school that receives state funding.”

The Planned Parenthood Action Fund boasts that it is “the single largest provider of sex education in the United States, reaching 1.2 million people with education and outreach each year.” According to The Salt Lake Tribune, it has been providing sex ed in state classrooms for over 50 years. Planned Parenthood Association of Utah criticized the legislation.

“Let’s be clear – this bill is a targeted attack on Planned Parenthood and has nothing to do with ensuring Utah students get the health information they need,” Kathryn Boyd, the organization’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “The real impact of this bill will be felt by the Utah parents and school districts – who consistently seek out our expert instruction – and who will no longer have the option to provide their kids and students with age-appropriate health education classes taught by our trained teachers.”

READ: Planned Parenthood faces numerous allegations of botched abortions, other injuries: New York Times

Live Action News has extensively detailed the “expert instruction” Planned Parenthood purports to offer, which often includes shockingly graphic material. The abortion giant’s main goal is to push a message of sex with no-strings attached to minors, with the knowledge that this message keeps teens walking through its doors for contraception and abortion.

Monica Cline, a former family planning Training Manager and volunteer educator for Planned Parenthood, has spoken out about how the abortion business grooms and sexualizes children through its sex ed programs.

“These programs are created to teach children about sexuality in order for them to become sexually active,” she said in 2021 in response to Planned Parenthood’s programs in Iowa schools. “These programs are about sexualizing children and leading them to abortion. That is what sex education is. Comprehensive sexuality education is all about grooming children, and using it as a marketing tool to lead to abortion.”

Live Action has also exposed Planned Parenthood’s warped version of sex education in its SexEd series, which can be viewed here.

Mary Taylor, the president of Pro-Life Utah, expounded upon this when testifying in front of the lawmakers.

“Why would an abortion provider have any interest at all in teaching in a public school? … There is clearly a conflict of interest at best. At worst, there is the potential for an insidious marketing opportunity and access to young and vulnerable impressionable minds.” Taylor also noted the correlation between Planned Parenthood in schools and the 500 abortions committed on teenage girls in the state in 2023.

The bill now heads to the full House for a vote.

Reprinted with permission from Live Action.

Share











