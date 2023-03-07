Utah governor Spencer Cox plans to sign pro-life law that could ‘functionally eliminate abortion’

SALT LAKE CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Moderate Republican Gov. Spencer Cox will sign legislation that bans abortion facilities in the state and only allows hospitals to commit abortions.

The bill will still allow abortions while other pro-life laws that would eliminate the killing of preborn babies remain stalled in the court system. However, Planned Parenthood said the law could “functionally eliminate abortion.”

Both the Utah House and Senate have passed the legislation.

According to USA Today’s analysis:

[T]he proposal from Rep. Karianne Lisonbee would require all abortions — via medication or surgery — be provided in hospitals by not allowing new clinics to be licensed after May 2 and not allowing any to operate once their licenses expire. It would affect the operations of the four clinics that provide abortions in Utah — three run by Planned Parenthood and the other by Wasatch Women’s Center, an independent clinic in Salt Lake City.

The legislation is opposed by the abortion industry.

The bill will “put abortion out of reach for as many Utahns as possible no matter what their faith, family, and trusted medical providers decide is best for their safety and health,” according to Planned Parenthood Association of Utah. The legislation will “functionally eliminate abortion access in the state,” the pro-abortion group stated.

“Today’s passage is just one part of a nationwide campaign by anti-abortion extremists to end legal abortion throughout the United States, and it will have devastating impacts on Utah communities,” Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis Johnson lamented.

Cox’s administration praised the reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022. “This administration has been dedicated to giving a voice to the most vulnerable in our society, including the unborn,” a statement read. “We wholeheartedly support this Supreme Court ruling and are encouraged to see abortion law will be left to elected state representatives. As pro-life advocates, this administration is equally committed to supporting women and families in Utah. We all need to do more to support mothers, pregnant women, and children facing poverty and trauma.”

The closure of abortion facilities in Utah would be another positive development for the pro-life movement since the June 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade.

“Since June 24, clinics have halted abortions in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wisconsin,” LifeSiteNews reported.

“Recent data from the Society of Family Planning shows that abortions declined by 10,000 in the initial two months following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, and an analysis published by the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute found that Texas’ births increased by 5,000 between March and July, indicating that the state’s heartbeat law saved thousands of lives,” LifeSiteNews reported.

In another recent victory, Virginia Republicans derailed an amendment to establish a “right” to abortion in the commonwealth constitution. State-by-state battles continue, as Republicans generally seek to protect innocent human life and Democrats seek to ensure that women can have abortions through all nine months of pregnancy up until the moment of birth.

LifeSiteNews has launched an interactive map of post-abortion laws. View it here.

