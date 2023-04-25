Utah senator’s home vandalized after sponsoring law banning transgender mutilation of children

'I will not be deterred by your cowardly actions,' state Sen. Michael Kennedy wrote on social media.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Utah state senator’s home was vandalized over the weekend after he sponsored a bill designed to ban child mutilation in the name of “gender transitions.”

Republican Sen. Michael Kennedy’s legislation was signed into law in January, effectively barring gender-confused minors from accessing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgical procedures. On Friday, Kennedy posted a photo of his garage and driveway, both damaged with a red spray-painted message from the vandals.

“To those who seek to use violence, vandalism, and intimidation to deter me from standing up for what is right, let me be clear: you will not succeed,” the senator wrote on Facebook. “I will not be deterred by your cowardly actions. The recent vandalism to my family’s home was not just an attack on me, but on the very principles our state stands for.”

“We will not let fear and violence control our destiny,” he continued. “As Utahns, we will always stand up and push back against radicals who seek to push their agenda in our state. I am more determined than ever to work with the good people of Utah to make our state a better place for all, especially our children, and I won’t back down.”

On Sunday, Kennedy posted similar sentiments on Twitter in reference to a New York Post article about the vandalism.

“I won’t be intimidated,” the post reads. “This year I sponsored/passed laws to protect parental rights in education, ban vaccine passports, and stop dangerous & irreversible transgender surgeries on kids. My focus is our children’s future and creating a safer and more affordable Utah for all.”

I won't be intimidated. This year I sponsored/passed laws to protect parental rights in education, ban vaccine passports, and stop dangerous & irreversible transgender surgeries on kids. My focus is our children’s future and creating a safer and more affordable Utah for all. https://t.co/c6dOk3FJfu — Dr. Mike Kennedy (@KennedyForUtah) April 24, 2023

LifeSiteNews has contacted the Lone Peak Police Department for further details and updates on the incident but did not immediately receive a response.

SB 16, also known as the “Transgender [sic] Medical Treatments and Procedures Amendments,” was sponsored by Kennedy during the 2023 legislative session and signed by Republican Gov. Spencer Cox in January, despite the governor’s history of openly supporting the LGBT agenda.

— Article continues below Petition — Perverted "Burlesque for Babies" drag shows should be made illegal Show Petition Text 13922 have signed the petition. Let's get to 15000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition With Drag Queens now targeting babies in a quest to normalize their degeneracy, it's time for our lawmakers to ensure children in society are legally protected from this grooming. SIGN: Drag Shows for children must be outlawed Drag queens do sexual themed performances in front of a baby who then hands them cash tips with the mom’s help pic.twitter.com/ywEAFy5Uhg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2023 "Burlesque for Babies" is the latest depraved iteration of the Drag Queen Story Hours that have targeted children across the western world. This involves woke parents taking their babies and toddlers to watch grown men, invariably wearing high-heels, make-up and little else, dance inappropriately for attention, gratification, money and grooming. If you don't believe us, just watch what this pro-LGBT commentator has to say (WARNING - graphic content): This is nothing less than grooming - an attempt by perverted men to sexualize children with erotic dancing. SIGN & SHARE: Lawmakers must end the grooming of children by Drag Queens How else can we describe half-naked men “twerking” in front of babies, if not by calling it "grooming"? Aside from the degenerate men wanting to sexually perform for children, the other major culprits are of course the parents who bring their children to see them, tacitly endorsing the bondage outfits and overt perversion to allow these drag queens fulfill their sadomasochistic dreams with children. Any adult who wants to be naked, or close to naked, in front of children is an immediate threat to young people, which is why lawmakers must do everything to combat this degeneracy before it's normalized. Normalization is, of course, the goal of the LGBTQ movement, and that's why we have to push back now. SIGN: "Burlesque for Babies" and Drag shows for kids must be outlawed Please SHARE this petition with as many people as possible before we send it to your politicians. MORE INFORMATION: 'Perverted and depraved': Drag queen shows for babies in the UK draws widespread condemnation - LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

As previously reported by LifeSiteNews, the legislation “prohibits a health care provider from providing a hormonal transgender treatment [sic] to new patients who were not diagnosed with gender dysphoria before a certain date” and “prohibits performing sex characteristic surgical procedures on a minor for the purpose of effectuating a sex change [sic].”

The law allows for victims of such “treatments” to take legal action against the professionals involved and requires the Department of Health and Human Services to conduct a more complete “review of the medical evidence regarding hormonal” intervention to provide further “recommendations to the Legislature.”

Kennedy said at the time that the use of medical interventions for gender confusion “lack[s] sufficient long-term research.” The family physician and father of eight also stated that the United States “is witnessing a radical and dangerous push for children to enter this version of health care.”

Arkansas, Indiana, West Virginia, Mississippi, Idaho, and Tennessee are among a number of states which have enacted partial or total bans this year on puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries for gender-confused children.

RELATED

Missouri issues first state restrictions on ‘sex changes’ for adults

South Dakota passes total ban on ‘gender transitions’ for minors, Noem expected to sign

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs law banning ‘gender transitions’ for children, males in female bathrooms

Share











