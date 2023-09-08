‘Utter madness’: Canada blasted for sending male cricket player to female competition

29-year-old 'Danielle' McGahey, a biological male who claims to be female, is set to be first ever 'transgender' cricket player to a women’s competition.

(LifeSiteNews) — Canada is being condemned for sending the first ever “transgender” cricket player to a women’s competition.

This month, 29-year-old “Danielle” McGahey, a biological male who claims to be female, is set to compete on the Canadian women’s cricket team at the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup.

“Utter madness,” Former Olympic silver medalist Sharron Davies declared on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We’ve seen injuries here in the U.K. against young girls caused by trans identifying males already.”

Utter madness. We’ve seen injuries here in the Uk against young girls caused by trans identifying males already. Danielle McGahey: Transgender cricketer set to play in women’s T20 international for Canada https://t.co/DRvD4RUJxh — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) August 31, 2023

McGahey was permitted to compete in the match after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that he met the requirements for a “transgender”athlete to compete against women.

McGahey, an Australian immigrant to Canada, declared he was a female in November 2020, but only began to “medically transition” in May 2021.

The ICC’s criteria includes a “written and signed declaration” from a medical professional that the athlete’s “gender identity is female.”

“A lot of work with my doctor sending my medical information through to the ICC,” said McGahey. “They have a dedicated medical officer who looks over all of the information provided and determines whether or not I have provided enough for an expert panel to make a decision.”

“The need to do blood tests every month is probably the biggest challenge because when you are playing cricket you are traveling a lot.”

Recently, many have begun to speak out against allowing men to dominate female sports competitions, while some organizations have ruled that only biological females may compete.

In August, the International Powerlifting Union declared that male Canadian “transgender” powerlifter “Anne” Andres must be banned from competing against women after he shattered a women’s lifting record.

Also in August, British Rowing announced it will ban biological males who claim to be female from competing against females and potentially taking their awards.

Later that month, World Aquatics, the international governing body for aquatics, announced that it has created an “open category” for swimmers who claim to be “transgender” and do not meet the current regulations to compete against women.

Similarly, World Track and Field have banned people from participating in categories that do not align with their sex. Also, others have created special categories for gender-confused athletes.

