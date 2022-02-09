VA school district trains staff in getting warrants against unmasked parents, students

Loudoun County school district has already made numerous headlines over the past year for its promotion of LGBT ideology at the expense of students' safety.

This story was originally published by the WND News Center

(WND News Center) – A school district in a wealthy and influential part of Virginia, Loudoun County, has been advising individual school managers on how best to get students or parents arrested if they refuse orders to wear masks, or otherwise object to following school orders.

The district has been in the headlines for months already, over its campaign to promote racist teachings in class, and its demand for a pro-transgender agenda, punishing a teacher who disagreed with that. The district ended up losing a court fight over the issue.

The school district has also been involved in denying a father’s complaint that his daughter was assaulted by a boy, portraying himself as a girl, in a girls’ restroom even though school officials admitted in documentation they knew it had happened.

That offender simply was moved to another school, where he was accused of another offense.

But it’s also been at the center of the firestorm over mask demands, and what school officials can do to control students and parents both on the issue.

Now the New York Post pointed out an email among school officials that was leaked.

This was sent out by ⁦@LCPSOfficial⁩ to all Principals in Loudoun County this afternoon. And these people think they’re on the right side of science and history. . . pic.twitter.com/8jnUR01eWq — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) February 7, 2022



The progressive district’s security official, John Clark, emailed step-by-step instructions, according to the copy of the email, explaining how to get warrants against parents or students who follow a new statewide order that allows them to not wear face masks on campus.

The county is continuing its mask mandate, in defiance of the governor’s orders.

Clark first promised an “enhanced” presence of “resource officers” for schools to force compliance.

“If you determine that an individual should be trespassed then a school admin representative, in conjunction with S&S Coordinator Rich Thomas … will proceed to the magistrate to swear out a trespass summons/warrant,” he advised. “School admin will meet Rich Thomas at the Safety & Security office and then proceed to the magistrate, which is located next to our office,” he wrote.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Ban Critical Race Theory in public schools Show Petition Text 9521 have signed the petition. Let's get to 10000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The dangerous ideas of Critical Race Theory (CRT) are being forced on students in public schools around the country. This is wrong and parents have had enough! It's time to join them in saying "STOP!" to this harmful and racist propaganda. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which says "No to CRT" in public schools, and "Yes to parents' right" to strongly protest CRT. But, what is CRT anyway and why is it so dangerous? Critical Race Theory is a hateful system of indoctrination which teaches that one race is either superior or inferior to another race, and that the United States is inherently racist. CRT is dangerous and hateful precisely because it teaches children who are not white to despise and envy white children simply because of their skin color. And, as a result, it also teaches white children to despise themselves simply because of the color of their skin. CRT also erroneously teaches that American society is inherently racist, and that different, detrimental policies (like reparations for slavery and race-based pay scales) should be imposed on the population to redistribute wealth from whites to non-whites. This type of racist/marxist propaganda should have NO place in public, taxpayer-funded schools! And, thankfully, American parents of EVERY COLOR are raising their voices and ballots against it! Indeed, parents understand the destructive ramifications of CRT and, despite outrageous threats from Biden's Justice Department to prosecute them, they have been strongly protesting CRT at school board meetings across the country! And now, in the first test of its kind, a candidate who was campaigning hard against CRT just won the governorship of Virginia in a huge upset victory. That's great news, but we now need to contact every state legislature about this crucial educational issue. And, we need to DEMAND that they BAN Critical Race Theory from every public school in their states - both primary and high schools, and colleges! Whereas advocates of CRT seem more intent on vengence than on teaching children of every race to respect everybody, regardless of skin color, American parents of every race understand that it is not the color of one's skin that matters, but the content of one's character (to paraphrase Martin Luther King, Jr.). Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition asking all state legislatures to BAN Crititical Race Theory from public schools in their respective states. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'States are fighting the Left over the morally bankrupt critical race theory' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/states-are-fighting-the-left-over-the-morally-bankrupt-critical-race-theory/ 'Parents who oppose Critical Race Theory in schools could be prosecuted by FBI' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/attorney-general-tasks-fbi-to-move-against-parents-protesting-leftist-agenda-in-schools/ Ohio parents testify: Yes, critical race theory is in our schools, and we say NO! - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/ohio-parents-testify-yes-critical-race-theory-is-in-our-schools-and-we-say-no An excellent Heritage Foundation document on CRT: Critical Race Theory Would Not Solve Racial Inequality: It Would Deepen It **Photo Credit: EJ Nickerson / Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

School officials have to bring along the name, address and date of birth of the person they want cited.

“Once issued by the magistrate, the summons/ warrant will be served by law enforcement. This process may take up to 24 hours,” the email said.

Several days after the email was dispatched, Supt. Scott Ziegler claimed there had been no action taken against students without masks. However, he said the school could suspend a student for not wearing the mask.

The email states that parents do not have the right to enter a school “without proper vetting,” and police officers will be a “visible deterrent” for “non-compliant peaceful parents or students.”

The email further points out the steps to obtain a warrant are simple.

The Washington Examiner said school officials also were advised to keep parents picking up children outdoors.

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center

Share











