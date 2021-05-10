Vaccine Choice Canada demands Health Canada reverse authorization of experimental COVID shots for children

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

May 10, 2021 (Vaccine Choice Canada) — On May 5, 2021, Health Canada announced authorization of the experimental Pfizer vaccine for children age 12 to 15 years of age, earning the dubious distinction of being the first country in the world to do so.

While standard drug safety studies require years of long-term safety and efficacy data, the relevant Pfizer study monitored adolescents for adverse reactions for mere months. In addition, the Pfizer study included only 2,260 adolescents, which is grossly under-powered for an experimental treatment intended for 1.6 million Canadian youth. An underpowered study means less common adverse events will not be detected.

At Vaccine Choice Canada, we hold that the basis of ethical medicine is informed consent. All COVID-19 injections are still in Phase III trials. The results of these trials will not be reported until 2022 - 2024. Informed consent is not possible when safety and efficacy has not been determined.

B.C physician, Dr. Stephen Malthouse M.D. said this about the announcement:

"There are three reasons not to give COVID-19 shots to children or adolescents. Firstly, they rarely get ill from COVID and, if so, it is mild. They do not transmit to teachers and adults. We know this from large studies. The flu harms a lot more kids than COVID. Secondly, the degree of side effects we are already seeing from these gene modifying drugs is horrendous and includes death. Future infertility is a high risk. These shots are not safe. As doctors we are seeing badly injured patients in the clinic on a daily basis, but our reports are being ignored or dismissed. Thirdly, these experimental injections will not stop transmission. Your child will still be forced to wear a mask, schools will continue to isolate, and sport and summer camps will not open without severe restrictions."

Authorizing and advocating for the injection of Canadians with an experimental drug is unconscionable, and is even more egregious when it targets our youth. The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee in the U.S., in a discussion of the potential implications of authorization of the Pfizer vaccine, acknowledged the importance of long-term safety data for the Pfizer-BioNTech product as it is made using a technology not used in previously licensed vaccines.

We call upon the Government of Canada to reverse its decision and protect our youth from unnecessary and inadequately tested medical devices. Experimentation on humans, without fully informed consent, is unethical, immoral, and a violation of the Nuremberg Code.

Vaccine Choice Canada is a non-profit educational society founded by families who have suffered from vaccine reactions or injuries.