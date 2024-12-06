Vaccine extremist predicts rampant spread of diseases once Trump takes office

Dr. Peter Hotez says it will be 'dangerous' if the Senate confirms Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

(LifeSiteNews) — Prominent “vaccine scientist” Dr. Peter Hotez issued an eerie warning during an interview this week, listing a litany of diseases that may begin to spread starting on January 21, President-elect Donald Trump’s first full day in office.

Speaking with Nicole Wallace on MSNBC’s Deadline White House about how supposedly “dangerous” it would be for the country if the Senate confirms Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Hotez began warning of diseases that will start to spread on January 21 while slamming vaccine skeptics. Hotez has a long history of attacking “anti-vaxxers” who have raised legitimate concerns about COVID and other vaccines.

“We have some big picture stuff coming down the pike starting on January 21. Mr. (Mike) Bloomberg mentioned H5N1 that I’m really worried about,” Hotez said. “It’s all over wild birds on the western part of the United States and going up in the north. It’s getting into the poultry, we’re seeing sporadic human cases, no human-to-human transmission yet, but that could happen. It’s in the cattle, it’s in the milk. And that’s just the beginning.

“We have another major coronavirus likely brewing in Asia; we’ve had Sars in 2002, Sars2, COVID-19 in 2019. And we know these viruses are jumping from bats to people thousands of times a year.”

“But there’s still more; we know that we have a big problem with mosquito-transmitted viruses all along the Gulf Coast. Where I am here in Texas, we’re expecting dengue and possibly Zika virus coming back or Oro Pouche virus, maybe even yellow fever, and there’s more. Then we have this sharp rise in vaccine-preventable diseases going up because, in part, the anti-vaccine activists,” Hotez said.

The scientist then reiterated that we might start to see these outbreaks on January 21 under the new Trump administration.

“All that’s gonna come crashing down on January 21st on the Trump administration. We need a really, really good team to be able to handle this,” Hotez said.

👀 PETER HOTEZ: “We have some big picture stuff coming down the pike starting on January 21st” … Names Nearly a Dozen Viruses … “All that’s going to come crashing down on January 21st on the Trump Administration”pic.twitter.com/eqFer1Bafp — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 4, 2024



There have been several responses to Hotez’s strange comments, including by cardiologist and leading COVID establishment critic Dr. Peter McCullough, who said during an appearance on Live from Studio 6B on Real America’s Voice that Hotez and “vaccine lobbyists” are pushing an “agenda of fear.”

“To lay it down and say it’s all gonna happen the day Trump takes office, you can tell what the agenda here is. There’s an agenda of fear being pushed by the vaccine lobbyists to constantly keep Americans in fear about the next viral threat so they can hold power and because they know in their minds that the only thing they’ll offer is more vaccines,” McCullough said.



LifeSite reached out to Hotez, asking him to clarify exactly what he meant by his comments, but has yet to receive a response.

However, he did offer a response to the backlash from his statements on X, saying his comments were being misinterpreted by “extremist media.”

“(I) outlined the tough infectious disease challenges the Trump appointees will face and inherit when they begin in January. They twisted it to claim we will launch new viruses at them, as totally ridiculous as that sounds,” Hotez wrote.

Awful how extremist media misrepresented my comments with ⁦@NicolleDWallace⁩ 1. I don’t take money from big pharma, opposite is true: i develop low-cost, often patent-free vaccines for global health. 100 million doses so far. We bypass big pharma https://t.co/gH66aOibjI — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) December 5, 2024



Hotez was a major proponent of the COVID vaccines and has slammed vaccine skeptics. In a 2022 World Health Organization (WHO) video about “misinformation” surrounding the COVID vaccine, he called those who had concerns about the vaccine a major killing force.”

Last year, after an appearance by RFK Jr. on Joe Rogan’s podcast in which they discussed his concerns over vaccines, Hotez blasted them for “misinformation” in an X post. His post prompted Rogan to challenge him to debate RFK Jr. on his show. While RFK Jr. agreed to the debate, Hotez never responded.

RELATED

Dr. McCullough praises RFK Jr., urges him to pull COVID shots from the market

Joe Rogan challenges pro-COVID vaccine Dr. Peter Hotez to a debate with RFK Jr.

World Health Organization publishes video calling COVID jab skeptics a major killing force

Rep. Nancy Mace says she was injured by the COVID vaccine: ‘I regret it’

Share











