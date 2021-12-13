Vaccine passports ‘should not be permanent,’ Canadian privacy commissioner warns

Daniel Therrien said that asking people to provide personal health information ‘such as vaccination status’ is something that is ‘certainly a reduction of privacy.’

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien said that although it’s not clear whether the federal government has the legal ability to mandate a person to disclose their vaccination status to obtain a service, there is “no question” vaccine passports should only be temporary.

Therrien made the remarks last Thursday at a press conference while tabling his annual privacy report to the House of Commons. He said his department is still investigating many complaints made under the Privacy Act due to COVID jab mandates enacted by governments.

Therrien noted that the question of whether it is “reasonable for public health purposes for governments to require the disclosure of this information” in a pandemic is “not as clear-cut as it might seem.”

“We are investigating and therefore I cannot provide a definitive conclusion,” said Therrien. “That is exactly what we’re investigating.”

Therrien said that asking people to provide personal health information “such as vaccination status” is something that is “certainly a reduction of privacy.”

He noted that there is “no question” that the disclosure of “medical information including vaccine information is an exceptional measure.”

“If it were not for the pandemic, obviously we would not have to provide information in restaurants or other venues to have access to these venues. So it is exceptional, there’s no question about that,” said Therrien.

He then noted that vaccine passports “should not be permanent, there is no question about that.”

According to a growing body of data, vaccine mandates and passports are a failed strategy for tackling COVID.

Many consider such mandates a gross assault on individual freedoms that’s unnecessary given COVID-19’s high survivability among most groups, its now understood minimal risk of asymptomatic spread, and research indicating that post-infection natural immunity is far superior to vaccine-induced immunity which dramatically decreases starting around four months post-vaccination and soon completely disappears.

Harvard Medical School’s Professor Martin Kulldorff, in his comments on an August 24 published study by Israeli researchers, explained that “vaccinated individuals had 27 times higher risk of symptomatic COVID infection compared to those with natural immunity from prior COVID disease.”

The COVID-19 jabs approved for emergency use in Canada, including the Pfizer injection for ages 5 and up, all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies.

The COVID jabs being used in Canada have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men.

Canada’s constitution prevents making any type of vaccine mandatory

Lawyers with Canada’s Department of Health wrote in a 1996 Canadian National Report On Immunization that unlike some countries “immunization is not mandatory in Canada.”

“It cannot be made mandatory because of the Canadian Constitution,” added the lawyers.

On May 19, 2021, Therrien wrote that as there is no federal law allowing for governments to mandate COVID jabs, there must be a clear “legal authority for introducing use of vaccine passports for each intended purpose.”

He stated that such passports are an “encroachment on civil liberties.”

Effective from December 1, the federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau enacted a policy banning Canadians over 12 who have chosen not to get the shots from traveling by air, sea, or train.

Those with the jabs will have to use Canada’s vaccine passport or their provincial system to prove they have had the still-experimental injections.

