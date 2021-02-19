Vaccine specialist details which vaccines are really abortion-tainted

Click HERE to register for access to replays of LifeSite’s Unmasking COVID-19 conference.

February 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — One of the many speakers at LifeSite’s recent virtual conference, Unmasking COVID-19: Vaccines, Mandates, and Global Health, said that some ingredients in vaccines can be toxic, deadly, and hazardous.

Dr. Marissa Brand is a specialist not just on health, but on vaccine ingredients and the ethical issues in vaccine production, including the use of aborted fetal tissues. She is a board-certified Doctor of Natural Medicine and Doctor of Humanitarian Services with a PhD in Natural Medicine. She began researching vaccines after dealing with and recovering from her own serious health issues and works with patients to recover from vaccine injuries and other chronic health issues.

In her talk at the conference, Brand discussed in depth the various vaccines, not only the recent coronavirus shots, which either contain cell lines from aborted babies or have been tested on those cell lines. She also detailed several other ingredients that are included in some vaccines, saying, “here we are injecting into our children regularly” products which can be toxic, deadly, and hazardous.

Dr. Brand began by saying that although the two FDA-approved COVID vaccines, the Pfizer and Moderna shots, do not contain aborted fetal cells in the end-product, they are used “in the development and research.” At the same time, the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca shots do include the DNA of aborted children.

Brand went on to list every single vaccine which includes fetal cell lines. Here are just some: MMR (mumps, measles, rubella), ProQuad (MMR plus chickenpox), Twinrix (combines vaccines for Hepatitis A and B), all the chicken pox vaccines, one of the rabies vaccines, and many more.

The doctor also said that babies who were manipulated in the lab for vaccine testing and manufacturing were not just aborted decades ago, but many fetal cell lines are from children aborted as recently as 2015. Brand highlighted that “if we keep using aborted fetal DNA in vaccines, we’re going to need more abortions to happen, which is really sad.”

Moreover, Brand described the link between vaccines and autism. She described how the increasing rates of autism coincided with the introduction of several vaccines, including the two doses of the MMR vaccine and the chickenpox shot. The vaccine specialist said that studies show that "about 35 to 40 percent of [autistic children] have antibodies to human DNA," which links to the vaccines which include fetal DNA from aborted babies.

Brand also mentioned other ingredients that are in many shots. For example, in vaccines given to young children or even infants, “you’ve got aluminum at higher levels than what the FDA approves for that child at that age.” Many also contain thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative, in amounts which even the EPA does not allow to be placed in water supplies. She says that some pharmaceutical companies also have animal DNA in their vaccines.