Vaccines pose 7 times higher death risk than COVID for young people, Japanese experts warn

OSAKA, Japan (LifeSiteNews) – COVID vaccines may pose at least a seven times higher risk of death than the virus itself for people in their 20s, a Japanese medical bulletin warns.

A review in the most recent issue of Med Check, a bimonthly bulletin published by the Japan Institute of Pharmacovigilance (NOPJIP) as a member of the International Society of Drug Bulletins (ISDB), found that the death risk of the jabs may even be as high as 40 times greater for young people.

Med Check cited three reports of individuals between the ages of 20 and 29 who died within days or weeks of vaccination, estimating the death rate for that age group at 3.2 per 1 million. One of the apparent vaccine deaths was that of a 27-year-old professional baseball player, who collapsed eight days after getting jabbed and died after a month-long battle in a hospital.

The bulletin noted that the number of deaths may be higher, in part because the Japanese government only requires reports of suspected vaccine injuries within 28 days of injection. The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare received a total of 1,308 reports of deaths after COVID vaccination by October 15.

Even with just three cases, the risk of a fatal reaction to the vaccine significantly outpaced the danger of the virus for young people, who have a 0.6-0.8 per 1 million chance of dying from the disease in Japan, according to Med Check. Just seven of 11.8 million Japanese people in their 20s died of COVID by June 2021, and 10 died by mid-August.

Risk of death from vaccination was more than seven times higher as of June, and nearly five times higher by August 11, compared to the risk presented by coronavirus, Med Check determined. Over several years, death risk for vaccination among those in their 20s could range as high as 40 times greater than for COVID-19.

Med Check also pointed out that there were no COVID deaths in Japan under the age of 20 until September 2021. “If children in this age group are vaccinated, it may cause death,” the bulletin warned.

“Even if children and adolescents and people in their 20s are infected, it is naturally mild or asymptomatic because they have less SARS-CoV-2 receptor ACE2 than adults especially old people. It is a ridiculous to consider vaccination for school children.”

Between 0.00 and 0.03 percent of COVID cases in the United States under age 18 have resulted in deaths, and zero healthy children between the ages of 5 and 18 died of the virus during the first 15 months of the pandemic in Germany, a recent study found.

The survival rate for COVID-19 has been estimated at no lower than 99.7 percent for all age groups under 60 years old.

Med Check’s analysis echoes similar assessments by other experts, such as Dr. Jessica Rose, a viral immunologist who told an FDA panel in September that the jab’s dangers “outweigh any potential benefit,” citing a “highly anomalous” rise in vaccine injury reports due to the injections.

“We could end up killing thousands of our children with these safety untested vaccines,” health researcher and former Trump official Dr. Paul Elias Alexander likewise warned in an article for LifeSiteNews. “There is no proper safety data, either medium or long term, and parents must stand up now and say NO!”

