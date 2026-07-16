Vance accuses Israelis of paying people to smear him, sabotaging Iran deal on Joe Rogan

The accusation is a rupture in the U.S.-Israel relationship that no diplomatic statement can fully paper over.

(The Jason Jones Show) — Vice President JD Vance appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and accused elements of the Israeli government of funding a coordinated campaign to destroy the U.S.-Iran nuclear deal and personally destroy him. “Well, go to hell,” he told his critics on the podcast. “I represent Americans first.”

Vance described “a very discreet, extremely well-funded campaign” to derail the negotiations, pointing to a Time magazine report listing conservative influencers paid through Brad Parscale — Trump’s former campaign manager, himself paid by elements within the Israeli government. “I know beyond a shadow of a doubt” that people inside the Israeli system are behind it, he said, while exempting the Israeli ambassador, whom he called “a really good guy,” and acknowledging that parts of the Israeli government support the peace process.

The attacks on Vance include coordinated social media posts, leaks to reporters, and manufactured smears — that he is influenced by Qatar, controlled by foreign governments, taking orders from Tucker Carlson, and even that he is an antisemite, a charge he called “insane.” As lead negotiator, his political future is directly tied to the deal’s success, which is precisely why the campaign targets him.

READ: JD Vance tells Joe Rogan he thinks aliens might be demons

On the deal’s critics, Vance was blunt: “Their proposal is to bomb and bomb and bomb — not towards any objective, but just indefinitely.” He warned that some critics want a Libya outcome in Iran — failed state, refugee crisis, terrorism spike — and called the removal of Gaddafi “very stupid.” On the broader question of Israeli influence in Washington, Vance said Israel is simply “more effective at it than most” for a country of nine million people and drew a clear line: Israel should be treated as an ally “like France or like the United Kingdom — no special case.”

What this signals

A sitting American vice president has accused a formal U.S. ally of paying operatives to smear him and keep the United States in an indefinite war with no objective. That accusation — made not in a classified briefing but on the most-listened-to podcast in America — is a rupture in the U.S.-Israel relationship that no diplomatic statement can fully paper over.

For the Christian communities of Lebanon, Gaza, and the West Bank whose survival depends on whether Washington eventually forces a genuine reckoning with Israeli conduct, the fact that the second-most powerful man in America is now saying publicly what analysts have said privately for years is significant. Whether it changes anything on the ground is the only question that matters.

Reprinted with permission from The Jason Jones Show.

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