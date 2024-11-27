Vancouver police board member forced out after defending Christian culture on social media

Vancouver Police Board Vice-Chair Comfort Sakoma-Fadugba, originally from Nigeria, was forced to resign after lamenting the sidelining of Canada's historical Christian values in the current culture.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — Vancouver Police Board Vice-Chair Comfort Sakoma-Fadugba was effectively forced to resign after she declared that Christianity is at the core of Canadian culture and ought to be defended.

On November 22, the Vancouver Police Board announced Sakoma-Fadugba’s resignation after she denounced the sidelining of Christianity in Canada and the importance of the nation holding on to its historic religion affiliation.

“Recent statements posted on social media by the vice chair of the Vancouver Police Board do not reflect the values of the board and are inconsistent with our code of conduct,” board chair Frank Chong said. “This afternoon, I requested and received Comfort’s resignation from the Vancouver Police Board.”

Sakoma-Fadugba, originally from Nigeria, joined the board in January 2022 to serve as an equity, diversity, and inclusion consultant and was promoted to vice-chair this June.

Sakoma-Fadugba’s forced resignation comes just days after her November 20 comments on Instagram. In her post, which has since been uploaded to Reddit, Sakoma-Fadugba discussed the effects of embracing multiculturalism in Canada, explaining that instead of strengthening Canadian culture, the movement has stripped the country of unity.

“Recently, my son was invited to participate in a Diwali celebration at school, and it took me some time to realize that the push for secular education isn’t about religion-it’s about erasing Christian values from the lives of our children,” Sakoma-Fadugba wrote on Instagram.

“Now, those values are being replaced by those of a new dominant group. First, they’re participating in Diwali celebrations; next, they’re drawing parallels between Hindu values and Canadian ones,” she warned. “Before we know it, those values will be the new norm, and Hinduism could become the dominant cultural influence.”

Sakoma-Fadugba noted that while she respects “Hinduism and its rich traditions, if I want an Indian experience, l’ll go to India.”

She stressed the importance of having a common religion which unites a country and safeguards culture. Sakoma-Fadugba further pointed out that individuality, through a country’s food, music, religion, is what makes each country unique.

“Every country owes it to its ancestors and to the history books to fight for the preservation of its heritage,” she wrote. “If that is lost, one day all the lives sacrificed for the people, and the efforts made to build that nation, will fade into obscurity. Soon after, everyone will forget that they ever existed.”

Sakoma-Fadugba explained that a crucial part of safeguarding a culture, is preserving the culture’s religion.

“Every country on earth has a dominant religion or belief system that serves as its moral compass,” she said. “The laws of a country are shaped by the values of its dominant religion or religions, as well as its prevailing culture.”

“How would a different religious moral compass impact this?” she questioned. “Of course, most religions promote peace, love, and forgiveness, but few go as far as Christianity in emphasizing the importance of forgiveness as a central tenet. It’s this aspect of Christianity that has shaped the values and character of Canadian society, and if that foundation shifts, what happens to the core of who we are as a nation?”

Following her resignation, Sakoma-Fadugba revealed that she “faced pressure to resign from the Vancouver Police Board” despite her concerns being shared by millions of Canadians.

“This reflects a broader issue where legitimate concerns can lead to repercussions, eroding the foundations of our society,” she warned.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the hundreds of Canadians from coast to coast who have sent me messages of support,” she continued. “Your encouragement means the world to me. I love this country and will fight for it because my son deserves to grow up in a place where everyone can thrive authentically, without fear of persecution.”

LifeSiteNews contacted Sakoma-Fadugba for comment, but she failed to respond by time of publication.

