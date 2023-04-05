Vancouver police to investigate radical trans activists’ assault of Canadian dad after public outcry

Chris Elston threatened to sue the Vancouver Police Department for failing to assist him after his assault by trans extremists.

VANCOUVER (LifeSiteNews) — The Vancouver Police Department (VPD), after public pressure, will now investigate assaults against Canadian dad Chris Elston by radical trans activists that took place last Friday at a “trans visibility” rally.

In a news release sent out Saturday, the VPD said that two detectives have been assigned to look over the videos of the assaults, as well as interview the many eyewitnesses who were on hand at the rally.

READ: Trans extremists attacked a Canadian dad days after the Nashville shooting, and police don’t care

According to police, the incidents occurred when “rally-goers confronted a group of counter-protesters inside Grandview Park, where between 75 and 100 people had gathered. Police believe at least two people were assaulted.”

“Detectives from VPD’s Robbery, Assault and Arson Unit have been assigned to conduct a full investigation, which will include a review of bystander video, eyewitness accounts, and victim statements. The investigation will consider all of the circumstances surrounding the incidents,” said the VPD.

In Vancouver last week during a “Transgender Day of Visibility” rally, Canadian dad Chris Elston, who is an activist working to expose the extremism of the transgender movement and the dangers of “sex changes” for kids, was grabbed by the throat, then thrown to the ground and punched for opposing gender ideology.

Officers from the VPD stood by and laughed at the attack and refused to act over the assault.

Elston was wearing a billboard that read, “Children cannot consent to puberty blockers.”

He took to social media soon after being assaulted and claimed that police stood by and refused to offer him any protection from the mob of transgender activists.

He then threatened that he would take legal action against the VPD as a result.

“Another angle of the assault on me today. Police did nothing. The investigating officer says I instigated, and she told me it was a mutual fight,” said Elston.

Elston then tweeted that he needed to “sue” the VPD.

“I need to sue the VPD. I have to. The assault on our kids can’t continue, and the police enabling anarchy and violence can’t continue either. What a surreal day. If you can help me, I greatly appreciate your support,” tweeted Elston.

Citizen journalist Dan Dicks captured a video of the event.

Elston noted afterward after talking with a VPD officer, who has been identified as Frederike Buchmann, to report his assault, he noted that she seemed to not want to help him.

“I think it’s best not to incite violence right now” the officer said in response to Elston.

The officer then suggested that it was Elston who incited the violence by “forcing his opinions on people.”

In response to the VDP’s statement about the incident, Elston today tweeted, “Will Constable Frederike Buchmann be promoted or disciplined by the @VancouverPDfor her lies and smiles, and refusal to arrest violent thugs?”

The video of the assault clearly shows Buchmann in the background.

According to the VPD, they were “appalled” by the online backlash many of their officers received after the event on Friday.

The VPD said that they have “reached out to the victim who posted video of an assault online” and invited him to meet with “detectives in order to provide a statement and video footage from the incident.”

The VPD also shared online clips from the video of the assault.

Last week, while Canadians opposed to radical gender ideology’s ability to protest dwindled as some cities banned protesting drag queen story times, “transgenders” gathered with the blessing of the federal government in Toronto and other cities for “International Transgender Day of Visibility.”

Some Canadian cities, such as Calgary, Alberta, have gone as far as passing bylaws that ban protesting against drag queen story hours or any other “LGBTQ” events held at public facilities.

This came after Calgary pastor Derek Reimer was jailed and charged for protesting a children’s drag queen story hour at a public library a few weeks ago in the city, at which he was assaulted. He was released from a Calgary jail after he decided to sign bail papers to take care of an urgent medical condition.

In response to the widely-slammed bylaw, the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) has vowed to launch a legal challenge, calling the measure “unconstitutional.”

