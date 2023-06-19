Vanderbilt halts transgender mutilation of children ahead of new Tennessee law taking effect

NASHVILLE (LifeSiteNews) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) has ceased gender “transitioning” of underage patients ahead of a new Tennessee law banning the practice taking effect, to the chagrin of pro-LGBT activists.

Last September, the Daily Wire broke the news that VUMC personnel had promoted mutilating “gender transitions” for minors as young as 13 as a “huge money maker” and expressed the belief that there should be “consequences” for medical professionals who refuse to take part due to conscience or religious objections.

The scandal prompted calls for investigation as well as a new law prohibiting subjecting minors to so-called “transition” surgeries and the prescription of puberty blocking or cross-sex hormone drugs for individuals under the age of 18. It is slated to take effect July 1.

The Nashville Post reports that VUMC is not waiting for the turn of the month to get in compliance with the law. Since the beginning of June, parents of children slated for such “services” have received messages stating that their “current medication prescription is affected by the laws coming into effect regarding gender affirming care. VUMC will not fulfill refill requests for medication prescribed for gender affirming care after June 1, 2023 […] All medications dispensed for gender affirming care must have a completion date that is prior to 7/1/23.”

“Pertaining to gender-affirming care at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, we continue to fully comply with all federal and state laws and are carefully following the legal proceedings challenging the constitutionality of Tennessee’s new law,” VUMC spokesman Craig Boerner said.

The far-left American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the U.S. Department of Justice under the Biden administration have filed legal challenges to the ban. “Gender-affirming care would remain legal during the course of our challenge if we get a preliminary injunction from the judge blocking enforcement of any part of the law before the 7/1 effective date,” said ACLU of Tennessee spokeswoman Gillian Branstetter. “Similar laws have been blocked in Alabama and Arkansas while those trials proceed.”

Despite supporters’ language about “protecting trans youth,” evidence shows that “affirming” confusion about one’s sex carries severe harms, especially when such affirmation takes the form of physically transformative procedures on impressionable children who cannot fully grasp the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them.

Studies find that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

The issue is grimly illustrated in the story of Yaeli Martinez, a 19-year-old to whom “gender transitioning” was touted as a possible cure for her depression in high school, supported by a high school counselor who withheld what she was going through from her mother. The troubled girl killed herself after trying to live as a man for three years.

Many oft-ignored “detransitioners,” individuals who attempted to live under a different “gender identity” before embracing their sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject.

