Vatican and FBI: Two interesting partners in smearing Latin Mass Catholics

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, John-Henry Westen and Liz Yore provide the latest news and reaction on the FBI memo targeting “radical” Latin Mass Catholics, the Synod on Synodality, the pressure on African bishops to support the decriminalization of sodomy, and Hungary standing up to European Union globalists and their radical pro-LGBT agenda.

Although the FBI claims to have “retracted” the memo, the original whistleblower is saying it is still circulating on its internal servers. On Friday, the USCCB also put out a curious statement on the memo after a long silence, denouncing the memo as “troubling and offensive” while still condemning “extremism” and “fully [supporting] the work of law enforcement officials to keep our communities safe.”

Liz Yore comments that the “retraction” of the memo hardly means the FBI will not continue to single out and target faithful Catholics in the future.

“You saw what they did to Mark Houck. This is not going to stop,” she says. “They got caught this time. It would have been full speed ahead had we not had the whistleblower who released this memo. And so it’s a cautionary tale. It’s a very disturbing tale.”

Later in the episode, John-Henry describes his recent trip to Africa, saying it was important to go there and show the world how the people are standing strong against Western pressure to swallow an anti-life, anti-family agenda. Pope Francis has even thrown his weight around on this issue, pushing African bishops to support the decriminalization of sodomy.

Directly quoting Cardinal Robert Sarah, Yore repeats his statement that “barbarians are already in the city,” which is a fitting description since abortion, contraception, and LGBT ideology are so destructive. The African people know it and therefore want to resist it.

“This is kind of the moment of the Synod on Synodality. You’re going to have the African church which understands the dangers of homosexuality,” she says. “Africa has suffered terribly from AIDS. The death, the desolation, the violence that has occurred is just absolutely incredible. And so as a result, they know from what they speak.”

There is much more on this week’s episode of Faith & Reason. Be sure to tune in!

