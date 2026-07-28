Vatican calls for representatives of ‘other religions’ in next phase of synodal implementation

New Synod guidelines call for representatives of 'other religions' in local ‘assemblies’ and leadership roles for lay Catholics as part of an ongoing ‘transformation’ of Church governance.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — The Vatican has issued new guidelines for the next stage of the Synod of Synodality calling on dioceses to involve representatives of other religions, deepen permanent synodal structures, and evaluate broader leadership roles for lay Catholics.

On July 27, the General Secretariat of the Synod published a new 19-page document entitled “Recollecting,” providing bishops and diocesan synodal teams with detailed instructions for preparing local “evaluation assemblies” during the first half of 2027 as part of the implementation of the 2021-2024 synod. The document describes the assemblies not as a one-time consultation but as a stage in an ongoing “transformation” of diocesan life and governance.

“The preparation and conduct of the Assembly do not exhaust the implementation of the Synod by the local Churches: they are simply a moment of assessment within a process that progressively shapes the identity of each local Church, its relationships and its way of life through synodal choices, dynamics, practices and structures,” the document reads.

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Published under the authority of the General Secretariat of the Synod, “Recollecting” serves as practical guidance for bishops and diocesan synodal teams. It explains how each diocese is to prepare a narrative report and convene a local “evaluation assembly” before submitting its conclusions to national synodal bodies and ultimately to the Vatican.

Among the provisions drawing particular attention is the recommendation that dioceses consider including non-Catholics in synodal structures. In the section outlining the composition of diocesan synodal teams, the document states that bishops may wish to invite “representatives of other Christian Churches and communities or other religions as observers.”

The same approach appears later in the guidelines governing the diocesan evaluation assemblies. When discussing who should participate, the document says that dioceses should “provide for the participation of representatives of other Churches and Christian Communions or of other religions,” while noting that the precise form of participation “may vary” according to local circumstances and “cultural contexts.”

The new guidance also presents synodality as a lasting feature of Church governance rather than a temporary process. It states that the 2027 assemblies are intended to help local churches continue a process that “progressively shapes the identity of each local Church, its relationships and its way of life through synodal choices, dynamics, practices and structures.”

Elsewhere, the document states that the assemblies are designed to cultivate “a style of listening, co-responsibility and discernment” that local churches are expected to preserve in their normal life after the assemblies conclude.

When describing subjects that dioceses should evaluate in preparing their reports, the document specifically includes “access by lay faithful to leadership roles that do not require the Sacrament of Orders and to other ecclesial responsibilities,” alongside questions concerning synodal decision-making, transparency, accountability, and ecclesial structures.

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Local church “narrative reports,” the document avers, should focus on the “promotion of a synodal spirituality” alongside proposals for new liturgical implementations, so that the Mass or other rites may be reformed in such a way as to be “lived in a synodal key.”

The publication of this document is part of the implementation timetable established after the conclusion of the Synod on Synodality. According to the schedule outlined in the document, diocesan and eparchial assemblies will take place during the first half of 2027, followed by national and regional assemblies later that year, continental assemblies during the first months of 2028, and a final “Ecclesial Assembly” in the Vatican in October 2028.

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