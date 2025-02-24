Vatican cardinals to lead nightly public rosary for Pope Francis’ health

As Pope Francis’ condition worsens, Vatican cardinals, Curia officials, and Rome’s faithful will gather in St. Peter’s Square to pray the Holy Rosary for his health. The Pontiff remains hospitalized in critical condition.

(LifeSiteNews) — Public prayers for the health of Pope Francis will commence Monday evening in St. Peter’s Square, organized and led by the Vatican’s curial offices.

The Holy See Press Office made the announcement today as part of its daily press bulletin, informing that from 9 p.m. Rome time today, “the Cardinals resident in Rome, with all the collaborators of the Roman Curia and the Diocese of Rome, gathering the sentiments of the People of God, will gather in St. Peter’s Square … for the recitation of the Holy Rosary for the health of the Holy Father.”

The note added that Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin would preside over the praying of the Holy Rosary tonight.

The organization of public prayers for the ailing Pontiff come in light of a marked deterioration in his health during his stay at Rome’s Gemelli hospital. On Monday morning the Vatican press corps was updated on Francis’ condition: “The night went well; the Pope slept and is resting.”

As of Sunday night, reports confirmed that the Pope is now suffering from “mild kidney failure” but that he was able to attend Holy Mass in his hospital suite.

Francis was taken to the Gemelli hospital in Rome Friday, February 14, for bronchitis, and since then was diagnosed with double pneumonia in what was described as a “complex” medical scenario. The Vatican announced Saturday that Francis remains in critical condition and was recently administered a blood transfusion and “high flows” of oxygen. (For full background, see LifeSiteNews’ coverage here.)

