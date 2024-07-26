Vatican compares Biden to Benedict XVI and here’s why Elon Musk went anti-woke

Topics discussed on this week's Faith & Reason include President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 election, Vatican News' response that compared it to Pope Benedict XVI's resignation, who's really running America, and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, John Henry-Westen, Father Charles Murr, and Frank Wright discuss President Biden dropping out of the 2024 election, Vatican News’ response that compared his withdrawal to Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation, who’s really running America, Elon Musk speaking out against globalists, and more.

Earlier this week, following much speculation, President Joe Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. Vatican News released a statement shortly after Biden’s announcement comparing his withdrawal to Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation.

That statement read in part: “Whenever a prominent public figure chooses to step back, to take a leave of absence, he or she immediately captures public sympathy and esteem. We experienced this in a striking way on February 11, 2013, with Benedict XVI’s historic renunciation of the Petrine ministry. We grasp it – albeit in a different sphere – just as evidently in these last 24 hours after U.S. President Joe Biden announced that he will give up his run for a second term in the White House, leaving it to his party to choose a new candidate.”

Westen said comparing Benedict XVI with Biden is “stunningly awful.” Fr. Murr also took issue with comparing the two, particularly the part mentioning that when someone resigns from office, they immediately capture public esteem.

“Public esteem, as far as I can recall, for Pope Benedict resigning didn’t go up, it went down because we were missing him before he even left. As a matter of fact, I remember how stunned the [Catholic] world was at the time. And the secular world, too, it was an odd thing that a pope resigned.” The priest pondered whether the Vatican might be hinting at somebody else’s resignation in the near future. “I just thought it was a strange-sounding thing to compare one thing with the other,” he added.

Wright called it “insulting” to compare Pope Benedict to Biden, who supports abortion, but suggested the circumstances behind their bowing out of power are perhaps similar. “The suggestion of the power of the allegedly homosexual mafia behind this might be one that’d be justifiable in saying that this is the reason why Biden’s departure is comparable to that of Benedict. It was Biden himself who suggested Obama was a homosexualist in about 2013.”

Wright also noted allegations that the signature in Biden’s withdrawal letter isn’t actually his, and that the letter appears not to have been written by him. “Biden seems to have had no part in this process. It’s a strange business altogether and one that simply invites your incredulity.”

Fr. Murr mentioned that in Spain, it was reported that Biden had suffered a stroke, and Westen noted the rumors spreading earlier this week that he was dead. “Now that the mainstream media and the narrative is questioned so much, there was a lot of rumor that he was dead until he was spotted coming on a plane again. The lack of trust in the mainstream is now so extreme that people honestly don’t know what to believe anymore,” Westen said.

Westen then questioned if they’re just running people so “out there” like Biden and Harris simply to make America look like a laughing stock, because surely they could find someone who speaks intelligently. Wright noted how Biden has been showing signs of cognitive decline since before he was elected. “This suggests, at the very least, that he’s never been running the country. And if so, the real question is, ‘Who runs America?’ Because if you’re going to put someone up as frankly ridiculous as Kamala Harris, you beg the question [that] this must be intentional to commit people behind the scenes to operate the levers of power. Most people think that that’s Obama,” he said.

Westen later jumped in, saying they should be able to find a better puppet than Biden or Harris. “My only point was, are they trying to send a message that America is a totally loser country? Because it’s working if they are; if not, I’m sure you could’ve paid a lot of people who could speak more intelligibly than Kamala Harris and Joe Biden to take your cause forward and be obedient to everything you want to say.”

Murr said that someone like Biden makes a good puppet because he was desperate to be in his position of power and would do anything to remain there. “See, the problem is if you have someone who is capable, who is an intelligent being, they would want to break away as soon as possible and become their own president. So, you’ve got to have people you can depend on, and Joe Biden was certainly dependable in that sense.”

For more discussion on Biden’s withdrawal, Elon Musk’s comments on globalists, and more, tune in to this week’s episode of Faith & Reason.

