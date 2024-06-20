Vatican denies archbishop permission to celebrate Latin Mass at Australian cathedral

‘What is so tragic is that unlike previous oppressions of the Mass and the faithful … this oppression is coming from within the church,’ lamented Fr. Shawn Murphy, who offers the TLM at another church in Melbourne.

MELBOURNE, Australia (LifeSiteNews) — The Vatican denied the Archbishop of Melbourne permission to continue to have the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) offered in the cathedral, upsetting local TLM attendees.

On Tuesday, ZENIT News shared a letter from the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments to Archbishop Monsignor Peter A. Comensoli explaining why the Dicastery denied the Melbourne prelate’s request for a dispensation to offer the TLM at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The request followed the restrictions of Pope Francis’ motu proprio Traditionis Custodes that declared the Latin Mass is not to be offered in “parochial” churches.

“While we recognise that Mass according to the Missale Romanum of 1962 has been celebrated in the Cathedral Church for some time, we are, nonetheless, constrained to deny this request,” wrote Vittorio Francesco Viola, the secretary of the Dicastery for Divine Worship.

“It does not seem appropriate for the antecedent liturgy to be celebrated in the place that should serve as an example for the liturgical life of the entire diocese. The Cathedral is the first place where the celebration of the liturgy must use the current liturgical books, which form the unique expression of the lex orandi of the Roman Rite,” Viola continued.

Traditionis Custodes’ description of the Novus Ordo Missae as “the unique expression of the lex orandi of the Roman Rite” defies hundreds of years of Catholic tradition as well as St. Pius V’s bull Quo Primum, an apostolic constitution codifying and promulgating the Tridentine Liturgy (TLM) “in perpetuity.”

He went on to suggest as a “possible solution” the offering of the Novus Ordo Missae in Latin — which is still deprived of the great majority of the prayers and gestures of the old Mass — at the cathedral instead of the 1962 TLM. However, if those who attended the TLM at the cathedral are not open to such a measure, and if no other non-parish churches are available for the TLM, “another parish church in the city of Melbourne” could be authorized for the TLM upon Archbishop Comensoli’s request.

Viola also granted a dispensation so that the TLM would be authorized at the parish churches of St. Michael and St. Philip for two years.

“If, after this period of time, you wish to renew the permission then you will need to send us a further relatio along with your request,” wrote Viola, elaborating that this relatio should “recount the steps which have been taken to lead the faithful … towards the celebration” of the Novus Ordo Missae.

The final TLM at the cathedral, offered Wednesday, June 19, drew a large crowd and was described by Mass attendee Veronica Sidhu to The Australian as solemn, uplifting, and sad.

A massive turnout in St Patrick’s Cathedral Melbourne tonight for the “final” weekly Latin Mass there (per order of the Dicastery for Divine Worship). A sublime liturgy and a palpable manifestation of great faith amidst tremendous sadness as something good and holy is shut down. pic.twitter.com/Ajs8R1moQG — Fr Nicholas Dillon (@FrNDillon) June 19, 2024

Father Shawn Murphy, assistant priest for the St. John Henry Newman TLM parish in Caulfield North in Melbourne, said the cathedral’s TLM attendees were in shock and distress about the decision.

“What is so tragic is that unlike previous oppressions of the Mass and the faithful, in England under the Tudors, during the French Revolution and in prison camps of the Soviet Union and China, this oppression is coming from within the church,’’ Fr. Murphy told The Australian.

Cardinal Raymond Burke has reportedly remarked regarding the suppression of the TLM at the Melbourne cathedral, “The centuries-long proven beauty of the more ancient usage (Usus Antiquior) of the Roman rite, which continues in its vitality to the present day, will endure. While the use of Latin, the ancient language of the church, is integral to its beauty, the beauty is in the form or usage itself.”

