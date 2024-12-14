Vatican employee says ‘gay lobby’ wields enormous influence over Pope Francis

In an anonymous interview with Italian media outlet Panorama, a member of the Vatican’s labor union complained that Pope Francis gives strong preference to those who are in favor of the homosexual agenda.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — A frustrated Vatican employee has alleged that Pope Francis is giving preference to the “gay lobby” when it comes to decision making.

In an anonymous interview with Italian media outlet Panorama, a member of the Vatican’s labor union complained that not only are fellow employees dissatisfied with Francis’s alleged financial management, but that he gives strong preference to those who are in favor of the homosexual agenda.

“You can’t move up unless you’re a friend of one of the two lobbies that count: either the ‘gay lobby,’ which is extensive and very powerful, or the ‘Santa Marta Club’ around the Pope,” the person, who went by the initials “G.F.” told the outlet.

The person further remarked that if “you want to join, you can’t read newspapers of the center-right and you have to speak Spanish.” You “have to be green, pro-migrant and, above all, pro-Palestinian. For them, Nicolas Maduro is a saint, and Donald Trump is a devil.”

The influence of the homosexual lobby in the Church is not mere speculation. LifeSite has presented extensive documentation of the group’s efforts for years. Its power over Francis is indicated by, among other things, his papal appointments, treatment of homosexual groups, and other signs of obvious favoritism.

Just this month Francis named 21 new Cardinals, among them pro-LGBT Dominican priest Father Timothy Radcliffe. Francis has also elevated the public profile of pro-LGBT Jesuit priest James Martin by repeatedly praising his work and his heretical group Outreach. What’s more, Francis recently greeted a US-based transgender hermit at the Vatican and has often welcomed other groups of gender-confused persons to the Vatican .

On Oct 23 Papal audience, #PopeFrancis welcomed ‘Br Christian Matson’ to the #Vatican. Matson, a woman, lives as a male hermit. She has had trans sex change surgery, is supported by Bishop Stowe, & advocates for trans people in Church religious life. Full story on @LifeSite pic.twitter.com/cy5WE6cFtH — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) November 12, 2024

Additionally, Francis is believed to have personally intervened to rehabilitate Fr. Marko Rupnik, who was removed from the Jesuit order and excommunicated after having been credibly accused of sexually and spiritually abusing numerous people, including nuns and male victims. Francis also appointed Fr. Robert Pasolini, who supports a pro-homosexual reading of the Bible, as the preacher of the Papal Household. Perhaps worst of all, Francis approved the heretical Fiducia Supplicans declaration, which permits priests to give blessings to homosexual couples.

“G.F.” also told Panorama that Vatican employees may publicly express more frustration with their compensation packages, stating that “we’ve had the impression that Pope Francis governs Vatican finances with suspicion and partiality.”

The Association of Lay Vatican Employees responded in a statement to the comments by noting that while “many in the Vatican are concerned about possible cuts to salaries and pensions” the Panorama interview is not helpful because it “does nothing other than to create confusion and to throw employees into panic.”

