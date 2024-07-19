Vatican grants two-year extension for Latin Masses in Diocese of Arlington

Traditional Latin Masses will reportedly continue in three parish churches as well as five non-parish locations in the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Vatican has granted a two-year extension to permission to offer the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) in three diocesan churches in the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, as announced in an email from the diocesan vicar general.

“At the request and recommendation of Bishop (Michael) Burbridge, the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments granted a two-year extension to their permission for Mass to be celebrated according to the 1962 Roman Missal in the Parish Churches of Saint John the Beloved, Saint Rita, and the Mission Church of Saint Anthony of Padua,” Father Jamie Workman wrote in an email addressed to priests of the diocese, a screenshot of which was posted to the Facebook group Contra Traditionis Custodes on Thursday.

“In the Dicastery’s response to Bishop Burbidge’s request, it commended our diocese for how well it has implemented Traditionis Custodes,” Fr. Workman added.

The Arlington Latin Mass Society and a staff member within the diocese also confirmed that TLMs will continue to be held in five other non-parish church locations, since they are not forbidden from offering TLMs per Traditionis Custodes, and therefore do not require an indult. The locations and times of all TLMs in the Diocese of Arlington are posted to the Arlington Latin Mass Society website.

These churches in the Arlington diocese are not permitted to advertise Latin Masses in their bulletins per the Responsa ad Dubia that accompanies the instructions of Traditionis Custodes.

Rorate Caeli observed on Thursday that the U.S. dioceses of Baltimore and Richmond, which are served by the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter (FSSP), “will no longer have any diocesan parish traditional Latin Masses offered,” and two other U.S. dioceses — San Antonio and Arlington, Virginia —that are not served by the FSSP “or any other TLM personal parishes” have “been granted two-year indult renewals this week.”

In 2022, Bishop Burbidge issued one of the most sweeping crackdowns on the Traditional Latin Mass in the U.S. after Pope Francis’ motu proprio Traditionis Custodes, eliminating 13 TLMs in his diocese. At the time, the restrictions were decried by Latin Mass attendees in the region as a tragedy and an affront to the TLM community.

“This announcement this morning was like a knife going through my heart,” Doug Koupash shared with LifeSiteNews after the 2022 decision. “I (worshipped at) the Latin Mass until I went to college. That’s when the Novus Ordo was in full bloom. And I remember the first time I went to the local church at my university in Iowa and they had the English and the guitars and the banjos … I was absolutely horrified. I was horrified. I left that church and did not go back.”

“So on and off I went to the church. I got married and went back to the Church again. I tried with the Novus Ordo Mass and there was nothing there. After a while, there was nothing in my heart. I couldn’t do it anymore. And I can’t go back to that. So I have some decisions to make,” said Koupash, who went on to struggle to speak through tears.

The recently announced TLM indult for the Diocese of Arlington raises questions about reports from “credible sources” of a coming Vatican document “banning” the Traditional Latin Mass.

Rorate Caeli reported on Friday, July 19 that “Our sources assure us that the draft of the document of almost total suppression of the Traditional Latin Mass is ready, and has been for some time — but it that it ‘remains unsigned.’”

Those planning this “final” suppression of the TLM were originally said by Rorate to be “frustrated” with the “apparently slow results” of Pope Francis’ Latin Mass-restricting document Traditionis Custodes, particularly in the U.S. and France, and “want to ban it and shut it down everywhere and immediately.”

