Vatican health conference takes money from Moderna, then awards and showcases its CEO

VATICAN CITY, May 10, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The Holy See announced the granting of a Pontifical Award to the CEO of a pharmaceutical company that makes abortion-tainted experimental coronavirus vaccines at a Vatican-hosted health conference the company helped fund.

Stéphane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna, was given a Pontifical Hero Award in recognition of his success in convincing the company to focus its energies on developing a vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In May 6’s online broadcast of “Fifth International Vatican [Health] Conference, Bancel was also the subject of a soft interview or “conversation” with Dr. Max Gomez, a medical journalist who is also on the Board of Directors for the co-hosting CURA foundation. Bancel told Gomez about mRNA technology and revealed that Moderna has already produced a “booster” to deal with new variants of the COVID-19 vaccine as they arise.

Meanwhile, Moderna is listed as a “Key Gold” supporter or grantor of the Vatican conference.

The experimental coronavirus mRNA injections, including those produced by Moderna, have been linked to eye disorders including blindness, death, mild to severe injuries, reproductive disfunction, and allergic reactions.

The Pontifical Council for Culture, headed by Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, and the CURA health foundation are currently presenting their online conference, which this year has the title “Exploring the Mind, Body and Soul.” The pre-recorded online conversations that make up the conference are being presented in a three-day format, over a three-day period, May 6 to May 8.

The May 6 presentations involved conversations with, and soft interviews of, executives from other pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies: Dr. Albert Bourla, the Chairman and CEO of Pfizer, which produces abortion pills; Dr. Robert J. Hariri, the Chairman and CEO of Celularity and Dr. Andrew Pecora, Celularity’s Director; Dr. Henry Ji, the Chairman, President and CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics; Stéphane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna; and Dr. Samarth Kulkarni, CEO of CRISPR Therapeutics.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies known to have funded the event include Celularity, Sorrento Therapeutics, Moderna, CRISPR Therapeutics, Amicus Therapeutics, and United Therapeutics.

Another interesting grantor and participant in the Vatican conference is the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (“Key Copper”). Elder Dale G. Renlund, billed as belonging to the “Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” took part in a number of short interfaith conversations two days in a row, appearing onscreen with Rabbi Elie Abadie, Shaykh Asim Yusuf and sometimes Cardinal Ravasi to discuss such topics as a responsible behaviour during the pandemic, religious traditions around food, and the importance of dialogue.

LifeSiteNews reached out to the press office of the conference for a statement about possible conflicts of interest but did not receive a response.

Conference featured Chelsea Clinton, Anthony Fauci, and advocates of abortion, LGBT, and population control

The Vatican health conference also gave Chelsea Clinton a platform to complain that social media companies need to do more to censor speech that is critical of vaccines.

“I personally very strongly believe there has to be more intensive and intentional and coordinated global regulation of the content on social media platforms,” she said.

Clinton is the Vice President of the Clinton Foundation and the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Like her parents, she is an outspoken advocate for abortion.

Clinton said that her foundation thinks about “how we talk to black Americans, indigenous Americans, Latinos who know that members of their community have often been mistreated or even manipulated or exploited by our health care system.”

In response, the Clinton Foundation passes on advice to people trusted by those communities to convince them to take the COVID-19 injections.

“We try at the Foundation to really help equip trusted messengers, whether in health care settings or not,” Clinton said. “We’ve done work with a number of different religious communities, including some of our Catholic partners to really help ensure that whoever is able to have the conversation is really able to pre-empt or to answer any questions people may have.”

The message Clinton wants to get out to refusers is that the vaccines and vaccinators are waiting for them whenever they are comfortable.

“And we’re going to keep reaching out and try to help you get comfortable,” she added.

Other conference speakers were the Director of the National Institute of Health (NIH) Francis Collins, who advocates using fetal tissue in research projects; the head of Google Health, David Feinberg; and COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Pro-abortion Fauci has made more than 300 media appearances over the past year.

“The celebrity doctor, who has become best known for his routine peddling of quackery related to the coronavirus, has developed a cult following thanks to his consistent political activism and regular appearances across a plethora of media platforms,” explained journalist Jordan Schachtel, who tracks Fauci’s often inconsistent and contradictory advice and “predictions.”

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff was another speaker. He has a history of promoting LGBT issues, and is described by TIME as “one of the most outspoken executives” for LGBT affairs.

Other speakers included United Nations representative and conservationist Jane Goodall, who supports population control; new age activist Deepak Chopra; rock guitarist Joe Perry; Mormon Elder William K. Jackson; executive chair of the British Board of Scholars and Imams, Shaykh Dr. Asim Yusuf; pro-abortion model Cindy Crawford; and disgraced ex-prefect of the Secretariat for Communication, Monsignor Dario Viganò (not to be confused with strongly orthodox Vatican whistleblower Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, who condemned the event).

There were only two Catholic clergy listed amongst the 114 speakers.

