Vatican joins Paris Climate Agreement despite inclusion of abortion, population control agendas

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) – The Vatican announced today that it has formally joined the Paris Climate Agreement, known for its underlying abortion and population control agenda.

A statement issued by the Holy See Press Office said that Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, Permanent Observer to the U.N., on June 6 deposited before the Secretary-General of the United Nations the Holy See’s Instrument of Accession, the formal document by which the Vatican joined the Paris Climate Agreement.

“The Holy See,” the statement reads, “in the name and on behalf of Vatican City State, intends to contribute and to give its moral support to the efforts of all states to cooperate … in an effective and appropriate response to the challenges posed by climate change to humanity and to our common home.”

The Vatican claims that in joining the Paris Agreement it is expressing its solidarity with the poor and future generations as those most affected by “climate change.”

As LifeSiteNews has previously reported, however, it has long been noted by pro-life advocates, that the 2015 Agreement includes an underlying agenda to push abortion, contraception, and sterilization as necessary means of controlling the population and minimizing human consumption and use of the earth’s resources. The way such things are imposed on poorer countries is by linking them to desired funds and resources.

In text of the Agreement, such issues are cloaked in phrases such as “gender equality” and “empowerment of women,” and are joined to the presumed need to address climate change in a “toss in everything” approach. The Agreement states:

Parties should, when taking action to address climate change, respect, promote and consider their respective obligations on human rights, the right to health, the rights of indigenous peoples, local communities, migrants, children, persons with disabilities and people in vulnerable situations and the right to development, as well as gender equality, empowerment of women and intergenerational equity.

Pro-life advocacy group Voice of the Family pointed out in 2015 when the Climate Agreement was first drafted that the U.N.’s “Sustainable Developments Goals use ‘gender equality’ and ’empowerment of women’ to advance abortion and contraception.”

Goal Five of the Sustainable Development Goals, which is to “achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls,” includes the following target, to be achieved by 2030: “ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights.”

As Voice of the Family warns, “The United Nations Population Fund states that ‘sexual and reproductive health’ includes access for all to ‘the safe, effective, affordable and acceptable contraception method of their choice,’ which includes methods of contraception that are, or can be, abortifacient. The Population Fund also supports other methods of abortion, stating: ‘where abortion is legal, national health systems should make it safe and accessible.’”

Other U.N. documents such as the July 23, 2015, report of the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) titled “General recommendation on women’s access to justice,” also use the phrases “gender equality” and “empowerment of women” to push for greater expansion of abortion and contraception, calling on nations to “decriminalize behaviours that can only be performed by women such as abortion.”

READ: Don’t be fooled by claims of ‘consensus’ on climate change, science is not a popularity contest

In spite of the abortion agenda pushed by the U.N. and included in the Paris Climate Agreement, Pope Francis praised the agreement from its first adoption. In 2015, the pontiff said, “The climate conference has just ended in Paris with an agreement that many describe as historic.”

The Pope then called on all nations to join in fulfilling its goals. “Implementing it,” he said, “will require unanimous commitment and generous involvement by everyone.”

“With the hope that special attention for the most vulnerable populations is guaranteed, I exhort the whole international community to proceed on the path undertaken in the name of an ever more effective solidarity.”

Again in 2020 the Pope said of the agreement, “We need to do everything in our capacity to limit global average temperature rise under the threshold of 1.5°C enshrined in the Paris Climate Agreement, for going beyond that will prove catastrophic, especially for poor communities around the world.”

Today’s announcement comes only one day after the European Union adopted a resolution titled “US Supreme Court decision to overturn abortion rights in the United States and the need to safeguard abortion rights and Women’s health in the EU,” in which the E.U. defends abortion as a “fundamental human right” and “calls on the governments of those states which have passed laws and other measures concerning bans and restrictions on abortion to repeal them and to ensure that their legislation is in line with internationally protected women’s human rights.”

Many see the Vatican’s accession to the Paris Climate Agreement today as yet one more step along what Voice of the Family called “the steady reversal of the Holy See’s former vigilance on this issue [of abortion] and the increasing incidence of the Vatican and international anti-life and anti-family forces working together, despite the Holy Father’s public condemnations of abortion.”

