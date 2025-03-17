Vatican journalist says it’s ‘unthinkable’ for Pope Francis to ever resume normal schedule

Vatican journalist Francesco Antonio Grana recently stated that Pope Francis ‘must completely rethink his life’ in the event that he leaves the hospital.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — It is “unthinkable” that Pope Francis will ever resume the schedule he maintained before his hospitalization, according to one Vatican reporter.

Vatican journalist Francesco Antonio Grana recently stated that Francis “must completely rethink his life” in the event that he leaves Gemelli Hospital in Rome, where he has stayed for 31 days and counting as of Monday.

“If the Pope overcomes this crisis, it is unthinkable that he could return to the schedule he had until now,” he said.

READ: After nearly four weeks in the hospital, what happens next for Pope Francis?

Grana also claimed that Francis had been “on the verge of death” at “several” points throughout his hospital stay. Over the past several days, however, the Pope has been “stable” and even shown “slight improvements,” albeit in light of a “complex” medical picture.

On Sunday, March 16, the Vatican released its first photo of Pope Francis since his February 14 arrival at Gemelli Hospital. It shows him sitting in a chapel in his hospital suite.

On Monday, March 17, the Holy See Press Office reported that Francis’ condition is “stationary with slight improvements with respiratory and motor therapy.” In addition, the pope prayed, rested, and did some work, and the hand swelling seen in Sunday’s photo has improved, according to the press office.

For full background on the Pope’s hospitalization, see LifeSiteNews’ coverage here.

Share











