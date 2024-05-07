Vatican meeting on ‘human fraternity’ seeks ‘answers’ for the future but is silent on faith

The Vatican event, titled ‘Be Human,’ gathers secular leaders, Nobel laureates, and various professionals to discuss ‘proposals for a fraternal planet,’ drawing from Pope Francis’ 2020 encyclical Fratelli Tutti.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — The Vatican is partnering with the Fratelli Tutti Foundation to host the second “World Meeting on Human Fraternity,” which will see secular leaders and Nobel laureates attempt to “find answers” to build “the future.”

Announced via a press conference May 7, details of the May 10-11 “World Meeting on Human Fraternity” were revealed principally by Cardinal Archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica Mauro Gambetti. He spoke of a need to “bring attention to the world” of the need for “fraternity,” expressing his hope that the event would assist people to “rediscover” aspects such as “human dialogue.”

“The experience,” said Gambetti, is intended to “renew the charter of humanity.”

This week’s event is entitled “Be Human,” and is jointly organized by the Fratelli Tutti Foundation – born out of Pope Francis’ 2020 encyclical Fratelli Tutti – and the Vatican.

It will draw numerous Nobel Peace Prize laureates to events around Rome and the Vatican. Businessmen, political activists, economist Jeffrey Sachs, and Nelson Mandela’s wife Graca Machel Mandela will also be present.

READ: Pope Francis’ new foundation appears to have more in common with French Revolution than with Catholicism

A series of “round table” events will take place across the city and in the Holy See, with the Nobel laureates and other ranking participants divided accordingly amongst the various events which “will once again make proposals for a fraternal planet.”

The personalities will discuss “how to promote the value of fraternity among people at a time when war and fear dominate our days.”

As noted by the Fratelli Tutti Foundation, “personalities from around the world, Nobel Laureates, scientists, artists, professors, mayors, doctors, managers, workers, sports champions will try to find answers.”

Such answers “may be different, they may not be unequivocal. But they will be the building blocks of the future,” stated the foundation.

Pope Francis will lead an event with children in the Vatican’s New Synod Hall, with the event specifically arranged to give focus to the voice of children as the next generation. Francis will deliver “a reflection on the theme of fraternity, which is particularly dear to him,” the Fratelli Tutti Foundation noted.

A closing concert will take place at 9:30 p.m. on May 11, on the steps of St. Peter’s Basilica. Among other names, it will feature Italian composer Giovanni Allevi, Italian actress and TV host Eleonora Daniele, and pro-LGBT U.S. country singer Garth Brooks.

No mention was made of involving religion generally, or the Catholic faith specifically, in the discussions.

The Fratelli Tutti Foundation stated that this 2024 event was “following last year’s success,” referring to the first World Day of Human Fraternity in 2023 held at St. Peter’s Basilica, which was billed as a means to demonstrate that “human fraternity is possible.”

READ: Vatican’s ‘Human Fraternity’ day fails to mention Catholicism or draw crowds

The highlight of the 2023 event was the signing of the newly composed document on human fraternity. With Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin representing the Pope, he joined 30 Nobel Peace Prize laureates in signing the “Declaration of Human Fraternity,” which drew from Fratelli Tutti, and also avoided any mention of Christ, God, or Catholicism.

Rather than promoting religion as the solution to any of the numerous global crises referenced in the document, the 2023 text posited man as the answer to such problems: “Our children, our future can only thrive in a world of peace, justice and equality, to the benefit of the single human family: only fraternity can generate humanity.”

However, it appears the the May meeting, while given heavy emphasis by the Vatican, is itself oriented towards a September 2025 meeting on fraternity, which will work “to establish a worldwide Pact of Fraternity.”

READ: Pope Francis silent about Christ, Catholicism in new messages on anniversary of Abu Dhabi document

The foundation’s description of the 2023 World Day of Human Fraternity as a “success” is of note, given that – as this correspondent previously noted – the event spectacularly failed to draw large crowds, despite the obvious amount of money and effort spent in organizing it.

Nor – it appears – was the document on human fraternity of any particular efficacy given that the 2024 event is described as preparing for the signing of a new “Pact of Fraternity” in 2025.

Pope Francis’ Fratelli Tutti – which is widely argued to promote religious indifferentism, highlighting the theme of “dialogue” – has become an increasingly key aspect of the current pontificate, becoming the “go-to” reference text for all such events relating to the topic of “fraternity.” Along with the equally controversial 2019 Abu Dhabi document on human fraternity, the two texts have taken center stage for Francis, despite the fact that proposition of “fraternity” promoted is seen as problematic for Catholics.

READ: Pope’s controversial Abu Dhabi document is actively forming UN global policy

The Abu Dhabi text has been described as seemingly seeking to “overturn the doctrine of the Gospel” due to its promotion of equality of religions in a form of “fraternity.” Fratelli Tutti has also been similarly condemned by former papal nuncio to the U.S., Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, as promoting a “blasphemous” form of brotherhood without God as well as “religious indifferentism.”

According to Church historian Roberto de Mattei, when “fraternity” is divorced from Christian charity, “far from constituting an element of cohesion in society,” it “becomes the source of its disintegration.” He argued that “if men, in the name of fraternity, are forced to live together without an end that gives meaning to their sense of belonging, the ‘ark’ becomes a prison.”

Indeed, after Fratelli Tutti’s publication, it was welcomed by the Masonic Lodge of Spain, which stated it was “the latest encyclical” of Pope Francis in which he “embraces the Universal Fraternity, the great principle of Modern Freemasonry.”

“Pope Francis’ last encyclical shows how far the current Catholic Church is from its former positions,” the lodge wrote.

Fratelli Tutti has also been posited as linking the Vatican to international, globalist ideologies. At the 2022 delayed Davos World Economic Forum meeting, a Vatican official declared that the Catholic Church is “committed to the various issues considered at the forum,” citing Pope Francis’ Laudato Si’ and Fratelli Tutti as examples of how the Catholic Church was adhering to the globalist agenda on particular issues.

Share











