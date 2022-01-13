Vatican Museums now require vaccination or proof of having recovered from COVID for entry

The exclusion of a COVID-19 test option is new to Italy’s 'Super Green Pass,' which the Vatican began requiring of 'visitors to the Vatican Museums, the Vatican Gardens, the Gardens of the Pontifical Villas and the Apostolic Palace of Castel Gandolfo' on January 10.

ROME (LifeSiteNews) – To visit the Vatican Museums now, you must either have been inoculated with the COVID-19 jabs or have recently recovered from the coronavirus itself.

Vatican City State has announced that visitors to its museums and gardens may no longer present a negative COVID test for entry but must be either jabbed or carry certification of COVID-19 recovery.

The exclusion of a COVID-19 test option is new to Italy’s “Super Green Pass,” which the Vatican began requiring of “visitors to the Vatican Museums, the Vatican Gardens, the Gardens of the Pontifical Villas and the Apostolic Palace of Castel Gandolfo” on January 10. The new mandate was announced January 5 in a decree issued by Archbishop Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, president of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State.

The decree also extends the “Super Green Pass” requirement to “participants in conferences, seminars and any similar event,” as well as to those eating indoors.” It notes that the maximum capacity for conferences and similar events has been reduced to 35 percent. The Super Green Pass was imposed on all Vatican employees just prior to Christmas.

In addition, as of January 10, “all business trips” of Vatican employees have been suspended, except for those specially authorized, such as those “that cannot be postponed.”

The decree also announces that FFP2 masks — the European “equivalent of an N95” — are required in all indoor places in the Vatican. It reiterates that masking protection is still required outdoors, but that FFP2 masks are not required outdoors.

The Vatican’s decision to enforce Italy’s Super Green Pass is an independent one, as the Vatican City State is not subject to Italian law.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: STOP Medical Discrimination at the Ronald McDonald House! Show Petition Text 5811 have signed the petition. Let's get to 6000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Tell the Ronald McDonald House in British Columbia (BC) and Yukon to stop discriminating against families who do not wish to get the experimental COVID-19 vaccine! It seems incredible -- like one of those click-bait headlines you see every day on shady websites.



But this is 100% real, and represents a terrifying new reality that families with sick children are facing without any rational or logical justification.



That's why we're asking you to SIGN and SHARE this crucial petition asking the Ronald McDonald House Charities leadership to STOP discriminating against the unvaccinated family members of sick children who need their support.



The Canadian Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon, which provides housing for the families of sick children who are being treated in nearby hospitals, has sent letters to families ordering them to submit to the experimental COVID shots or to vacate the premises -- regardless of their children's needs.



On the organization's website, the Ronald McDonald House plainly states the following: "All guests and visitors to the House must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. These measures in addition to an abundance of sanitizer and kindness will help us ensure the safety of everyone at the House."



But, of course, none of the measures suggested by the Ronald McDonald House, much less the COVID-19 vaccine, have been successful in stopping or even slowing the virus' transmission or reducing infection rates.



And with Pfizer's own CEO admitting just this week that the two COVID shots are not effective at preventing infection, it remains unclear what, exactly, the Ronald McDonald House means by "full vaccination."



Regardless, denying families housing during their child's hospital stay -- which is the primary mission of the Ronald McDonald House -- is not only a misguided discriminatory practice, it's stunningly cruel, and it must not continue going forward.



So please take a minute to SIGN and SHARE this important petition calling on Ronald McDonald House British Columbia and Yukon to stop discriminating against families based on their vaccination status.



These families need to focus on supporting their loved ones through very difficult medical situations and procedures, not get caught up the maddening politics of the COVID vaccine.



Whereas the Ronald McDonald Houses have historically been a refuge for needy families, they have now tragically succumbed to the mass formation psychosis over COVID taking Canada and the world by storm, and have decided to join in the unconscionable mass targeting of the unvaccinated to virtue-signal their way through these unprecedented times.



This is unacceptable -- particularly from an organization like the Ronald McDonald House -- and it must stop.



Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Canadian-based Ronald McDonald House evicts unvaccinated family of 4-yr-old with cancer': https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadian-based-ronald-mcdonald-house-evicts-unvaccinated-family-of-4-yr-old-with-cancer/



'Pfizer CEO backtracks on jab effectiveness, admits two shots offer ‘very limited protection’': https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pfizer-ceo-claimed-covid-jabs-were-100-effective-now-says-2-shots-offer-very-limited-protection-if-any/ Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The indoor FFP2 mask requirement has already caused pilgrims to be turned away from a Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica, in violation of the Code of Canon Law, which states that “any baptized person not prohibited by law can and must be admitted to holy communion” (Can. 912) and that “entry into a church is to be free and gratuitous” (Can. 1221).

The Vatican’s enforcement of the Super Green Pass marks a heightened exclusion of those who will not or cannot receive a COVID-19 shot, even for health reasons, from some of the most esteemed tourist sites in the world, such as the Sistine Chapel.

LifeSite’s Kennedy Hall has noted that “the recovery from COVID option only lasts six months, before it would be necessary to prove again that one has recovered.”

Cardinal Pietro Parolin told the National Catholic Register on January 9 that an exemption for Vatican employees who object to the COVID jabs’ connection to abortion-tainted fetal cell lines “seems not to be justified.”

Many are questioning the usefulness of current vaccination requirements, such as that wrapped into the Super Green Pass, considering that the omicron variant has been described by its identifying doctor and others as “mild,” and that it is now widely admitted that the jabbed can and are being infected with omicron.

Share











