Vatican opens ‘listening space’ in St. Peter’s Basilica for ‘encounter’ with visitors

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — The Vatican is opening up “listening spaces” in St. Peter’s Basilica, despite the presence of dozens of confessionals.

According to the Agencia Informativa Católica Argentina (AICA) news agency, the Vatican is establishing a Spazio d’Ascolto, translated to “Listening Space,” in St. Peter’s Basilica to allow visitors dialogue with priests, nuns, or lay people.

“The Holy Door, opened at the time, inspired us to open ‘another door’ in St. Peter’s Basilica and create a space for listening,” explained Monsignor Orazio Pepe, secretary of the Fabric of St. Peter’s, the institution responsible for the maintenance and management of the Vatican temple.

“It is an open space, an opportunity for encounter, a place where one brother—a priest, a nun, a lay person—listens to another brother in humanity,” he added.

Pepe emphasised that the kiosk is not the same as a confessional and does not replace the Catholic sacrament.

“The listener does not replace the confessor who administers the sacrament of reconciliation,” he explained. “It is simply a pause that allows one to speak and confront one’s thoughts with someone willing to listen.”

Unfortunately, the “listening space” is lacking a crucial element: the ability to forgive sins. The sacrament of Confession is one of Christ’s greatest gifts to His Church, as it allows the faithful to be forgiven of their sins and rebuild their relationship with God.

Additionally, while Pepe stressed the importance of the new space to allow visitors to be listened to, penitents in Confession have that same opportunity when they confess their sins to a priest. Furthermore, they can speak without fear, as priests are bound by the Seal of Confession not to disclose what they are told.

After a penitent confesses their sins, priests often offer council on how to improve their lives and develop the virtues needed to overcome their faults. Finally, and most importantly, penitents are given absolution, which forgives their sins and reunites them to God.

Without absolution, which can only be administered by a priest, sins cannot be forgiven and will continue to separate an individual from God and His grace.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church emphasizes the importance of confession, saying, “The whole power of the sacrament of Penance consists in restoring us to God’s grace and joining us with him in an intimate friendship. Reconciliation with God is thus the purpose and effect of this sacrament.”

It remains unclear why the Vatican has decided to implement a “listening space,” when there are dozens of confessionals in St. Peter’s Basilica, where the Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered in many languages.

