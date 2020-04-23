Vatican plans gradual reopening of ‘ordinary services’ in May

VATICAN CITY, April 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The Holy See announced that beginning next month it will begin to gradually restore its normal services as it moves into a new phase of its response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has overwhelmed the entire Italian peninsula.

The Vatican Press Office revealed yesterday:

This morning, in the Old Synod Hall, an extraordinary meeting took place, chaired by His Eminence Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, in the presence of the heads of the Dicasteries and entities of the Holy See. The aim of the meeting was to consider the second phase of the Covid-19 emergency, to begin this coming May. The efforts made by the Holy See to face the crisis in a sustainable way were highlighted. In addition, it was decided to gradually reactivate ordinary services, while keeping in place the health precautions intended to limit the contagion, so as to ensure service to the Holy Father and to the Universal Church.

The Vatican announcement came amid news from Italian Church leaders that they too are about to enter into a new phase of recovery from the pandemic.

According to a report from Crux, the secretary general of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, Father Ivan Maffeis, said bishops aim to restart public Masses, funerals, baptisms and marriages on Sunday, May 3, as long as proper social distancing is maintained, and attendees wear masks and gloves.

“With all the attention required by the emergency, we must return to living in the church; the country has a profound need for it,” said Maffeis.

