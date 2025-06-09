Vatican quietly removes Rupnik images from official website amid abuse scandal

The Vatican’s decision to remove alleged abuser Marco Rupnik’s images comes nearly a year after Vatican officials defended them.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — The Vatican has quietly removed images of mosaics by Father Marko Rupnik from its official website, marking a significant reversal amid ongoing outrage over the disgraced priest’s alleged abuse history.

Rupnik, once a celebrated Jesuit “artist,” stands accused of sexually, psychologically, and spiritually abusing dozens of women – most of them nuns – over a 30-year period.

His alleged abuse was part of his “creative process,” according to his victims. They say his work is inseparable from his manipulative behavior, calling his creations a product of sexual abuse.

The move comes after years of backlash from victims, lay groups, and senior Church figures. In June 2024, Vatican communications chief Paolo Ruffini defended the continued use of Rupnik’s mosaics, dismissing concerns by saying, “We’re not talking about abuse of minors.”

Among those publicly pushing for removal was Cardinal Sean O’Malley, head of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, who warned the images could signal “indifference” to victims.

In April 2025, LifeSiteNews reported that several of Rupnik’s images at Lourdes, France, had been covered – although exterior mosaics remained uncovered.

Victims and advocates cautiously welcomed the change. “My clients received the news with favor,” said lawyer Laura Sgrò, who represents several survivors. Another, Mirjam Kovacs, called it “an encouraging sign.”

Still, critics noted the absence of any formal statement. The Vatican press office offered no comment on who ordered the change or why. “Doing the right thing for the wrong reason is still partial progress,” said Antonia Sobocki, of a UK-based victims’ group LOUDfence.

Although the Jesuits have begun a “reparation process” for victims, the delay in both the removal and justice for Rupnik remains a source of indignation.

Despite early Vatican findings describing his accusers as “highly credible,” and a prior secret excommunication for absolving an accomplice in sexual sin, no canonical trial has yet occurred.

Rupnik’s case was only reopened after public outcry in 2023, when he was welcomed into priestly ministry in Slovenia. Pope Francis then lifted the statute of limitations.

Advocates say the Vatican must go further. “Rupnik should be removed from the priesthood, and the pope should publicly sanction his enablers,” said Anne Barrett Doyle of Bishop Accountability.

While the removal of the images marks a shift, many are now looking to see whether Pope Leo XIV will act decisively where his predecessor stalled.

