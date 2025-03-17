Vatican releases first photo of Pope Francis after month in hospital

On March 16, the Holy See Press Office released a photograph of Pope Francis sitting in the chapel of his suite at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

(LifeSiteNews) – The Vatican has released a photo of Pope Francis in hospital.

Yesterday, March 16, the Holy See Press Office released a photograph of the Argentinian pontiff sitting in a chapel in his suite at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome. It is the first photograph of Pope Francis released since he entered the hospital just over a month ago.

In a bulletin released on Saturday, March 15, doctors said that the 88-year-old Pope still needs motor and respiratory therapy and must stay in hospital. However, they also indicated that his condition is improving.

Francis was admitted to hospital on February 14.

Today the Vatican issued an update on the pontiff’s health, saying that he had experienced “slight improvements” with respiratory and motor therapy. At times, he can do without “oxygen therapy,” but at night he uses “noninvasive” mechanical ventilation.

The Holy See also addressed a worrisome detail in the photo it released yesterday, saying that Pope Francis’ swollen hand was caused merely by his decreased mobility and had already improved today.

Meanwhile, the Pope is said to have spent today, Monday, between prayer, rest and some work.

