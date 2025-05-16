Vatican releases official photo of Pope Leo XIV

The Vatican released the official portrait of Pope Leo XIV, showcasing traditional papal attire and his new coat of arms and marking a return to some customs not observed by Pope Francis.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — The Holy See has released the official photograph of the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, the 267th pope.

On March 16, the Vatican published Pope Leo XIV’s official portrait just days after Cardinal Robert Prevost made history be becoming the first American pope and taking the name Pope Leo XIV.

Pope Leo XIV’s official portrait has been released ©Vatican Media – All rights reserved pic.twitter.com/AOTLxN9j8W — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 16, 2025

In the portrait, Leo is wearing the traditional white garb of the Roman pontiff, along with a gold cross. A few days earlier, on March 10, the Vatican released a photo of Leo wearing the red mozzetta (short cape), embroidered stole, white rochet, and golden pectoral cross.

The 69-year-old pope’s decision to wear the traditional garb of the pontiff marks a difference from Pope Francis, who refused the customary attire.

Under the newly released portrait is Leo’s signature, which includes the notation “P.P.,” an abbreviation traditionally used in papal signatures that stands for “Pastor Pastorum.” This was also a custom that Francis had neglected.

Additionally, Leo’s photo included his newly designed coat of arms, which blends Augustinian and Marian elements while keeping traditional Catholic symbols. The coat includes both the crossed keys of St. Peter and episcopal mitre.

The upper left-hand corner of the shield bears a silver fleur-de-lis set against a light blue background. On the bottom right, a red heart topped by a flame and pierced by an arrow sit atop a red book framed by an ivory background.

Under the shield is Leo’s motto, In illo Uno unum, “In the One, [we] are one.”

