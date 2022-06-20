Vatican sells commemorative coins promoting the ‘need to be vaccinated’ against COVID

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) – Vatican City has issued a new set of coins, one of which shows a young person being vaccinated, presumably against COVID-19.

The new coin set consists of eight coins that includes a 20 euro silver coin depicting a young person receiving a needle.

The coin itself does not say whether the jab given to the young person is for COVID, but the description on a Vatican website states that “The 20 euro silver coin, designed by Chiara Principe, is dedicated to a current theme that is very close to Pope Francis’ heart: treatments to counter the pandemic and the need to be vaccinated. The coin depicts a doctor, a nurse and a young person who is ready to receive the vaccine.”

In addition, the site states that “The Holy Father has repeatedly stressed the importance of vaccination, recalling that health care is ‘a moral obligation,’ and it is important to ‘continue efforts to immunize even the poorest peoples.’”

In total, the set costs 180 euros.

Catholic commentator Dr. Taylor Marshall reacted to the news with a tweet calling to mind a World Earth Day coin that depicted an image reminiscent of the Pachamama theme from the 2019 Amazonian Synod.

American journalist Diane Montagna tweeted the description of the 2020 coin that depicted “a mother carrying the earth in her womb … ”

COVID vaccines have been associated with numerous instances of severe side effects that have included permanent injury and death.

In March, it was confirmed that a 34-year-old English woman died of a “sudden and catastrophic” brain bleed after taking the AstraZeneca COVID jab.

Most major vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, were created using fetal cells during the production and testing stages.

The potential dangers of taking a COVID jab and the link to abortion has led prominent Catholics such as Abby Johnson to state their intention to avoid cooperation with the current vaccines for moral and religious reasons.

Pope Francis’ push to vaccinate against COVID with abortion-tainted jabs has made it difficult for some Catholics to receive religious exemptions from employers due to supposed Church support for vaccination.

