Vatican still mandating abortion-tainted COVID jabs for journalists who wish to join papal trips

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) – The Vatican is still mandating the abortion-tainted COVID-19 injections for reporters wishing to accompany Pope Francis on his upcoming trip to the Congo and South Sudan.

Pope Francis is due to make a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo from January 31 through February 3. From there he will travel to South Sudan, where he will join the Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in making an “Ecumenical Pilgrimage of Peace,” February 3 to 5.

But in documents provided to journalists wishing to join the Pope on his trip, the Holy See Press Office reveals that vaccination for COVID-19 is mandatory. COVID-19 “vaccinations” do not prevent transmission of the highly survivable virus.

Evidence of having taken the sufficient number of COVID injections will have to be shown to the Holy See Press Office, as well as to the airline operator.

However, it appears from the details provided by the Vatican that the proof of vaccination is not simply for the flight, but is for all those who “participate in the Apostolic Journey,” regardless of at what stage or how closely they join him.

The Vatican’s logistical details read:

Since some unforeseen situations beyond the control of the trip organization may make it difficult to respect the necessary measures of personal protection from COVID-19, especially with regard to social distancing, in order to participate in the Apostolic Journey of His Holiness Francis to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan (Ecumenical Peace Pilgrimage to South Sudan) it is necessary to have undergone the vaccination against COVID-19 within the appropriate time.

Journalists wanting to join the Papal Flight, and so be able to travel with the Pope and ask him questions, are required to present a “relevant vaccination certificate” to the Press Office.

The Vatican further notes that “[d]uring check-in procedures for the flights, it is mandatory to present the prescribed vaccination certificate.”

Despite the Vatican’s stipulation regarding COVID injections to join the trip, neither the Republic of Congo nor South Sudan mandate the injections in order to enter the country.

However, the Vatican’s mandate is in line with its consistent promotion of the injections.

READ: Abp. Viganò: The Vatican must withdraw its support of the ‘disastrous’ COVID shots

The Vatican City State issued a decree in early February 2021, calling the reception of the experimental vaccine a duty in maintaining the public health, and essentially threatened Vatican employees with the loss of their job, if they refused the injection. After the news caused strong backlash, the governor of the Vatican City State, Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, was forced to issue a response to his own directive.

Francis himself has compared taking such COVID injections to a moral duty, stating: “I believe that, ethically, everyone should take the vaccine.” Along with the late Pope Benedict XVI, Francis was one of the first to receive the injections, when they began to be rolled out in the Vatican in early 2021.

Lately, the Vatican and in particular Pope Francis, have come under fire for this vaccine promotion. Leading cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough spoke to the National Catholic Register’s Edward Pentin in February, strongly criticizing the Vatican’s push to take the injection.

READ: Vatican’s vaccine mandate violates code of bioethics and must end now, COVID-19 expert says

McCullough stated that the Vatican will already “have to account for potentially hundreds of thousands of lives lost due to the vaccine worldwide” because it has violated the Nuremberg Code — a set of ethical principles that rule out any pressure, coercion, or threat of reprisal for any medical treatment, especially if it’s new and experimental.

As of December 30, 2022, the Open VAERS system reported 918,508 adverse reports following administration of the COVID injections. There were 16,246 deaths voluntarily reported, with 1,831 miscarriages and 15,810 permanent disabilities.

