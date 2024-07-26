Vatican’s Synod account on X deletes poll after 88% reject ‘synodality’

The Vatican’s X account for the Synod on Synodality quietly deleted a poll asking if people supported ‘synodality’ after 88% voted ‘no,’ in an embarrassing result for Pope Francis’ Vatican.

(LifeSiteNews) — The official X account of the Vatican’s heterodox Synod on Synodality has deleted a poll after 88% of the participants rejected “Synodality.”

On Thursday, July 26, the Vatican-run account Synod.va started a poll with the following question: “Do you believe that synodality as a path of conversion and reform can enhance the mission and participation of all the baptized?”

The poll ran for 24 hours and shortly before its conclusion, 88% of around 7,000 participants had voted “no,” an embarrassing result for Pope Francis’ Vatican, which has been promoting the vague concept for years.

Screenshot of the deleted post Credit: Andreas Wailzer

Shortly after the poll’s conclusion, it was deleted, sparking even more ridicule from faithful Catholics on social media.

“In the name of true Synodality, why delete this tweet?” the account Catholic Sat said in a post on X.

In an obvious ridicule, Catholic Sat continued, “This goes against everything Pope Francis has been trying to do on this Synodal Journey of Synodality to the Synod in October on Synodality.”

“Of course the synodal poll was deleted,” Eric Sammons, editor-in-chief o Crisis Magazine wrote. “The irony is that the Church doesn’t determine what she believes by popular vote, but ‘synodality’ essentially tries to do just that. In reality it’s a smokescreen, because when the vote doesn’t go the predetermined way, it’s ignored.”

According to InfoVaticana, the Vatican ran the same survey simultaneously on Facebook. The results were similar, showing between 85 to 90% “no” votes throughout the 24-hour cycle that the poll was active. Likewise, the poll was deleted shortly after its conclusion, likely due to the embarrassing results.

The Vatican recently released a new working document (Instrumentum laboris) that will guide the upcoming Synod on Synodality meetings in October. The document contains key themes and calls to cement “synodality” and more lay participation as the way forward for the Church. However, as Eric Sammons pointed out, the Vatican appears to ignore the will of the majority of faithful lay Catholics when it goes against its agenda, as evidenced by the deleted poll.

READ: Cardinal Marx: ‘Global, synodal Church’ without ‘purely clerical rule’ is ‘in the making’

Share











