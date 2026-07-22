Venezuelan bishop rejects idea that God’s ‘divine punishment’ linked to earthquakes

Auxiliary Bishop Carlos Márquez denied Church teaching by saying that 'what we once thought was a curse or divine punishment, we now know to be natural processes, processes that are even necessary,'

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Carlos Márquez, auxiliary bishop of Caracas, Venezuela, during a recent interview discussing the devastating impact of the country’s earthquakes last month that killed thousands and the Catholic response to natural disasters, dismissed the idea that God’s hand was involved in the tragedy.

In an interview with ACI Prensa first published in Spanish on July 16, Bishop Márquez, while urging the faithful in Venezuela and beyond that God allows suffering from natural disasters and other afflictions for humans’ sanctification, briefly denied the traditional notion that such disasters could be part of divine punishment. On June 24, two earthquakes with 7.2 and 7.5 magnitudes struck northern Venezuela within seconds, killing over 5,000 people, collapsing numerous buildings, and causing lasting damage to the South American country.

“We can’t escape biological law; we can’t escape the laws of nature. What we once thought was a curse or divine punishment, we now know to be natural processes, processes that are even necessary,” Márquez said about the earthquakes during the interview.

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While it’s true that the exact reason God might allow thousands and in some cases millions of people to suffer in natural disasters such as last month’s earthquakes is a mystery and not always a form of divine punishment, by calling these disasters merely “biological law,” the bishop seems to overlook His role in the tragedies.

Indeed, the Catholic Church teaches that as a result of the fall, evil entered the world and affected nature, creating the possibility for natural disasters.

Márquez also seems to dismiss the idea that natural disasters could be the result of divine punishment, which contradicts Sacred Scripture. In the book of Genesis, we see God punish the world for its grave sins by destroying it through the Great Flood, or the Deluge, sparing only Noah and his family.

Later in the interview, however, Márquez, citing Our Lord Jesus Christ, reminds the faithful of the Church’s constant teaching that we are meant to suffer during our lives until we are (hopefully) recapitulated in Christ.

“Therefore, on our journey toward the fullness of living happily forever with Christ in heaven, we will encounter pain and suffering,” the bishop said.

“Christ’s promise was not that we would not suffer, nor that there would be no earthquakes, floods, or natural tragedies,” he added. “Amid the pain, he promised not to abandon us. We are not alone (Our Lord says): ​​‘I will be with you until the end of the world,’ (and) He promises us his companionship in the midst of pain.”

The Lord “walks with us in the midst of our pain” and fulfills his promise “through his Church, among those who suffer.” The sacraments and the word, he continued, comfort and heal us, and transform our hearts “so we can move forward.”

He further stressed that the sacraments and the Word of God help comfort, heal, and transform hearts “so we can move forward.”

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