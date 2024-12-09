Verdict for Freedom Convoy leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber coming next spring

Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich says her and co-leader Chris Barber’s verdict for their involvement in 2022 protests against Canada’s COVID mandates will be revealed on March 12. Lich and Barber face up to 10 years in prison.

Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich says her and co-leader Chris Barber's verdict for being the face of the protests in 2022 that called for an end to all COVID mandates in Canada will be made on March 12, 2025.

Lich made the announcement in an X post on December 4, relaying her dissatisfaction that pro-Hamas protestors, who had swarmed and occupied government buildings in the first week of the month, got away more or less without charges.

“On the same day protestors swarmed, overcame and occupied a government building in our nations capital, joined & even supported by some elected officials, @ChrisBarber1975 and I received news of a verdict date for The Longest Mischief Trial of All Time,” she wrote.

Lich blasted the fact that the protests that occurred in Ottawa resulted in no apparent “charges” nor “threats of ten years in prison.”

“No snipers. No frozen bank accounts. No threats to take their pets or children, their business or vehicle insurance or their drivers licenses. No trampling horses, no battered senior citizens, no police beating protestors with their firearms. Nothing,” she wrote.

Lich said she lamented the fact that their verdict is still some three months away. However, she said that “Vindication is coming!”

In another post on X, Lich blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Canada, saying there is a double standard of justice on display.

“In Trudeau’s Canada, it’s ok to violently take over and occupy a government building if you’re wearing approved scarves and shouting approved slogans,” she wrote.

Lich observed that if one is a “regular” hard-working “Canadian” who simply wants the “return of your God given rights and freedoms, and do so in a peaceful manner,” it’s off to “jail for you, two and a half years of crippling lawfare, and the longest mischief trial of all time.”

Lich and Barber’s trial concluded back in September more than a year after it began. It was only originally scheduled to last 16 days.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Lich and Barber face a possible 10-year prison sentence for their role in the 2022 Freedom Convoy. LifeSiteNews reported extensively on their over-year-long trial.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, some protesters charged for participating in the Freedom Convoy have seen their charges dropped.

In early 2022, thousands of Canadians from coast to coast came to Ottawa to demand an end to COVID mandates in all forms. Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, Trudeau’s government invoked the Emergencies Act on February 14. Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23.

The EA controversially allowed the government to freeze the bank accounts of protesters, conscript tow truck drivers, and arrest people for participating in assemblies the government deemed illegal.

