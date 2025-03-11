Verdict for Freedom Convoy leaders to be read April 3

Both Freedom Convoy leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber face up to 10 years in prison for their roles in the non-violent Freedom Convoy protest which sought to bring an end to COVID mandates in Canada.

(LifeSiteNews) –– The verdict for Freedom Convoy leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber’s mischief trial, which was supposed to have already been released, will now come on April 3.

“We have a new verdict date. April 3,” Lich wrote on X Monday.

At the end of last month, Lich broke the news that the original verdict date of March 12, 2025, had been delayed indefinitely.

Both Lich and Barber face a possible 10-year prison sentence despite the non-violent nature of the protest. LifeSiteNews has reported extensively on their trial.

Lich recently shared a heartwarming letter she received from a child, who told her to “keep fighting” for everyone and that “God will protect” her from the “enemy.”

The Lich and Barber trial concluded in September of 2024, more than a year after it began. It was only originally scheduled to last 16 days.

Lich and Barber were arrested on February 17, 2022, in Ottawa for their roles in leading the popular Freedom Convoy protest against COVID mandates. During COVID, Canadians were subjected to vaccine mandates, mask mandates, extensive lockdowns and even the closure of churches.

Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act to clear-out protesters, an action a federal judge has since said was “not justified.” During the clear-out, an elderly lady was trampled by a police horse and many who donated to the cause had their bank accounts frozen.

While Trudeau has now been replaced as Liberal Party leader by Mark Carney, the latter is on the record as having been in favor of the freezing of bank accounts of Freedom Convoy protesters and their supporters.

