Veteran shouting ‘No one wants to fight for Israel’ injured during Capitol protest

(LifeSiteNews) — A former American Marine protesting the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran suffered a broken arm after disrupting a senate hearing on Capitol Hill and being physically subdued by police and a U.S. Senator who joined the fray.

“No one wants to fight for Israel!” shouted former Sgt. Brian McGinnis repeatedly while wearing his Marine Corps dress blues as three Capitol police officers struggled to remove him.

As the veteran effectively resisted the officers, Montana Republican Senator Tim Sheehy stepped in to assist.

The injury occurred when McGinnis’ hand got wedged in a door frame during the struggle as Sheehy and the officers attempted to shove him through it, all as he continued to shout his message.

After an audible snapping sound is heard, a member of the public in attendance immediately began shouting repeatedly: “A sitting U.S. senator just broke the hand of a Marine!”

While returning to his seat, Sheehy appears to be called a “coward” and a “punk” by the same man and then appears to mumble an expletive response.

Senator heavily supported by AIPAC, Israel

Sheehy, the junior senator from Montana, was elected to his first term in 2024 with significant help from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). According to Track AIPAC, Sheehy has received over $641,000 in campaign contributions from this lobby.

As explained by Tucker Carlson, AIPAC is “a foreign lobby that is acting on behalf of foreign government interests,” he said in a monologue echoing Marjorie Taylor Greene last October. “It’s one of many,” such lobbies, “but it’s the only one that doesn’t have to register” under FARA, the Foreign Agent Registration Act of 1938. And “of course, it should register immediately.”

“You should know who is giving money to your politicians … who is influencing them,” he said at the time. “There should be a record of that as there is with any other lobby of a foreign power. And only AIPAC is exempt.”

Soon after being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2024, Sheehy accepted an AIPAC-sponsored trip to Israel, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and IDF leadership.

He also shot a commercial on site for AIPAC in which he emphasized the high priority the interests of this apartheid foreign nation would be to him as he takes on his new role as a U.S. senator.

“I’m here as my first act as elected senator to show our allies in Israel and the broader allies throughout the Middle East that America still has a commitment to this region,” he said in the promotional video. “And there’s no question that America stands with Israel.”

“Israel’s got a friend in me, and America’s got your back 100%,” he said.

US-Israel relationship ‘has no parallel in recorded history:’ expert

Analyzing the U.S. and Israeli initiation of the war against Iran last Saturday, foreign policy expert Dr. John Mearsheimer confirmed to Judge Andrew Napolitano on Tuesday that Israel was “driving the train” in determining U.S. involvement in the war, and their ability to do this is due to “the Zionist lobby, the Israel lobby here in the United States,” including AIPAC.

“The fact is the Israelis are in the driver’s seat,” the distinguished political science professor at the University of Chicago assessed. “That’s very clear. Tucker Carlson met with President Trump and President Trump basically told him he had no choice but go to war. And what Tucker is being told is that the Israelis are driving the train and that Trump is effectively following orders.”

READ: Marco Rubio, Mike Johnson, Tucker Carlson indicate Israel steered US into war against Iran

“If you didn’t have this enormously powerful lobby here in the United States putting pressure on President Trump and his predecessors … we would have today, a fundamentally different approach to dealing with Israel,” the best-selling author explained. “We would treat it like a normal country. But we don’t treat it like a normal country, we treat it specially. We have a relationship with Israel that has no parallel in recorded history. And that’s what’s driving the train here.”

Disillusioned by politicians promising ‘no world war’

The incident during the senate hearing began when McGinnis stood up and shouted, “Israel is the reason for this war. America does not want to fight this war for Israel!” And once the immediate struggle to remove him ensued, he continued to shout, “America doesn’t want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel.”

After being successfully removed from the hearing, McGinnis continued to shout in the corridor, “from the Halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli, Palestine will be free,” in reference to the first line of the Marine Corps’ official song.

Sheehy, a former Navy officer himself, responded later on X to the incident, stating, “Capitol Police were attempting to remove an unhinged protestor from the Armed Services hearing. He was fighting back. I decided to help out and deescalate the situation.”

“This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence,” he wrote.

McGinnis and the three officers were treated for injuries, and the former Marine protester was arrested and faces three counts each for resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and unlawful demonstration, according to Capitol Police.

From what appears to be his personal account on X/Twitter, McGinnis identifies himself as a “Green Party Candidate for US Senate” in North Carolina.

In a video posted early Wednesday, McGinnis is shown standing outside the Capitol, making a statement that he is “here in D.C. trying to speak out against the Senate and ask them why they’re going to send our men and women to harm’s way when our elected officials said that there would be no world war.”

“Anyone who feels disillusioned and betrayed by our government, you are not alone,” he said. “Join us in demanding accountability for this betrayal. Free Palestine. Free America.”

