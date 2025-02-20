Vice President JD Vance: Losing your soul is ‘more terrible’ than death

Speaking at CPAC Thursday, JD Vance told the crowd that, 'Of course, death is a very bad thing, but there are much more terrible things than just losing one's life, and importantly you could lose one's soul.'

(LifeSiteNews) — At the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic convert, stated plainly that losing one’s soul is “more terrible” than bodily death.

When asked about how his faith informs his way of life, Vance directly talked about the Christian truths to which he subscribes, namely, that Our Lord Jesus Christ truly became man, died for our sins and rose from the dead.

“One lesson that flows from that is that we shouldn’t fear death,” Vance said. “Of course, death is a very bad thing, but there are much more terrible things than just losing one’s life, and importantly you could lose one’s soul.”

“Whether its fighting for the unborn or fighting for peace and security for our citizens, I want us to be the kind of society where my kids can grow up to be virtuous young people,” continued the vice president, adding that what he wishes for his own children he wishes for all Americans.

Vance’s comments about faith and the soul come after the vice president earlier in the conference encouraged those in attendance to defend the unborn, saying life in the womb is “sacred in the eyes of God and it should be sacred in the eyes of man, too.”

While Vance often expresses important truths taught infallibly by the Catholic Church, both he and the Trump administration have promoted moral evils in opposition to Catholic teaching.

Among these is the Trump administration’s recent executive order expanding embryo-destroying in-vitro fertilization (IVF), its opposition to a federal abortion ban and its at least tacit endorsement of the dangerous abortion pill.

In one troubling instance, Vance directly affirmed his support for access to the abortion pill in America.

