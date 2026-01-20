Vice President JD Vance to speak at March for Life on Friday

Vance’s second appearance at the March for Life comes as pro-lifers have voiced strong concerns about widespread abortion pills and Trump’s call to ‘compromise’ on abortion funding.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Vice President JD Vance will once again address America’s largest annual gathering of pro-lifers, the March for Life has announced.

The 2026 March for Life, which will rally on the National Mall in the nation’s capital before marching to the U.S. Supreme Court, bills itself as an event to “celebrate life from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death, and every moment in between” and to “envision a world where these moments are celebrated, valued, and protected by everybody – both in the private sector and in the public sphere.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Vice President Vance back to the March for Life this year,” March for Life President Jennie Bradley Lichter said while announcing his participation. “His presence at this year’s March underscores the importance of this iconic event and the centrality of the pro-life movement to a healthy conservative coalition. We are honored that he will join us in standing up for the unborn alongside our marchers from all over the country.”

“Vice President Vance is grateful to the tens of thousands of Americans who travel to the National Mall each year to speak out in support of life, and looks forward to joining them,” Vance’s office confirmed.

This will be the vice president’s second appearance at the pro-life movement’s premiere event, having given a speech last year touting the Trump administration’s prompt reversal of the Biden administration’s targeted prosecution of peaceful pro-life activists.

“No longer will the federal government direct FBI raids on the homes of people like Mark Houck and other Catholic and Christian activists who are fighting for the unborn every single day,” Vance said at the time. “I want more babies in the USA. I want more happy children in our country. And I want beautiful young men and women who are eager to welcome them into the world and eager to raise them. It is the task of our government to make it easier for young moms and dads to afford kids, to bring them into the world, and to welcome them as the blessings that we know they are.”

The announcement was not without controversy, however, as some questioned honoring the Trump administration with such a prestigious invitation at a time when its commitment to the pro-life cause had been called into question.

National Review editor-at-large Kathryn Jean Lopez wrote that she “might skip” Vance’s speech, primarily out of a general aversion to over-emphasizing politicians but also because Vance “lost me, I confess, when he talked about his support for making abortion pills accessible on Meet the Press right before he was picked as the vice-presidential nominee. He was echoing Donald Trump, but he knew better. I say that having been, on the other hand, impressed hearing him a time before that at an Ohio March for Life, speaking in tenderly fatherly terms about protecting young women. I thought at the time: If someone passes by the statehouse right now and hears this, this might be a side of the pro-life movement they won’t catch on mainstream media. So I have no doubt he will say the appropriate things. But unless we in the pro-life movement are cheap dates, that isn’t enough.”

Washington Examiner senior editor Peter Laffin, who on January 10 wrote that “Trump-Vance is the most anti-life Republican administration in history,” declared, “Instead of leading pro-life voters through the streets to protest the administration’s mail order abortion regime, [the March for Life] is leading pro-life voters to a stage to be propagandized by the administration.”

President Donald Trump established a consistently pro-life record in his first term, but began to turn after the 2022 midterm elections, in which he attempted to blame the abortion issue for GOP underperformance. During his 2024 run, he changed further still, ruling out a federal abortion ban in favor of leaving the issue to the states, and changing the Republican Party platform’s longstanding pro-life language to reflect that preference.

He also declared he would not reverse former President Joe Biden’s decision not to enforce federal law against mailing abortion pills across state lines, despite the tactic undermining state pro-life laws. Pro-lifers have hoped that stance might change with the administration’s pledge to review the safety data of abortion pills, but have been frustrated by the lack of updates amid allegations (which the administration denies) that the review is being slow-walked until after the 2026 midterms.

Taxpayer funding of abortion has been the issue on which Trump has most strongly continued the pro-life record of his first term. Within weeks of returning to office, he began enforcing the Hyde Amendment, reinstated the Mexico City Policy, which forbids non-governmental organizations from using taxpayer dollars for most abortions abroad, and cut millions in pro-abortion subsidies by freezing U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) spending.

In July, Trump signed into law his controversial “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” (BBB), a wide-ranging policy package that includes a one-year ban on federal tax dollars going through Medicaid to entities that commit abortions for reasons other than rape, incest, or supposed threats to the mother’s life.

However, Trump recently revived pro-life worries when he told a gathering of House Republicans “you’ve got to be a little flexible on Hyde” for the sake of reaching a deal in the narrowly-divided Congress on health care reform, an issue which has picked up steam in recent weeks due to the recent expiration of subsidies under the so-called “Affordable Care Act” (Obamacare). The declaration sparked alarm and protest from pro-life leaders and advocates, many of whom described Hyde as one of the federal government’s most basic and non-negotiable pro-life obligations.

When asked about the comment the next day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied any change in position and touted the second Trump administration’s record so far of opposing taxpayer funding of abortion, but did not specifically rule out some sort of compromise on Hyde in healthcare negotiations, leaving the controversy unresolved.

