Vice President JD Vance to speak at March for Life on Friday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Vice President JD Vance will speak tomorrow at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., the March for Life announced on Thursday.

“Vice President JD Vance set to speak at the 2025 March for Life,” the organization wrote on X. “We’re stoked to welcome him to the National stage this year!”

“The March for Life Education and Defense Fund is honored to announce that Vice President JD Vance will make his first public appearance after the inauguration festivities to speak at the March for Life rally on January 24th 2025,” the group said in a press release.

Bishop Joseph Strickland responded to the news on X, telling Vance, “faithful Catholics are so pleased that you will be joining us for the March for Life. Please continue to strengthen our nation to uphold the sanctity of life from conception to natural death.”

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, has previously described himself as “100% pro-life.” However, he has since endorsed abortion in certain circumstances, including for rape, as well as a 2024 Supreme Court decision that partially upheld the availability of abortion pills.

He has also has backed in vitro fertilization, signing a letter last year declaring that he “strongly support(s) continued nationwide access to IVF,” which involves the destruction of millions of human embryos and which the Catholic Church condemns as gravely immoral.

Pro-lifers stress that every preborn life is worthy of protection from the moment of birth, no matter the circumstances of conception.

The Catholic Church also teaches that abortion is a grave sin and that Catholics must oppose it.

“Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable,” the Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches. “Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law.”

Other speakers at the March include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Live Action’s Lila Rose, abortion survivor Josiah Presley, and obstetrician and former abortionist Dr. Catherine Wheeler.

This year’s March will be the third since the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June 2022 and comes just days after the inauguration of Vance and President Donald Trump.

See here for a list of events taking place during the March for Life and the surrounding days.

