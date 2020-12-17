Vice President Pence will receive abortion-tainted COVID vaccine tomorrow in live broadcast

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

WASHINGTON, D.C., December17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Vice President Mike Pence will receive the Pfizer/BioNTech developed COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. The event is set to be broadcast live, with the vice president being accompanied by his wife, second lady Karen Pence, who will also receive the vaccine.

The White House released a statement yesterday, announcing the news of Pence’s public vaccination. According to the White House, the public nature of the event is “to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people.”

But President Trump will not be amongst the first to receive the vaccine, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed. When asked whether Trump would receive the vaccine publicly, McEnany said that he “has said he is absolutely open to taking the vaccine. He’s been emphatic about that to me privately and to you all publicly.” She added that “he did recently recover from COVID. He has the continued protective effects of the monoclonal antibody cocktail that I mentioned, and he will receive the vaccine as soon as his medical team determines it’s best.”

Reuters reports that the Biden-Harris transition team has said Joe Biden will receive the vaccine publicly next week.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was only approved for use in the U.S. last week. An FDA advisory panel recommended the vaccine for what is called “emergency use authorization” (EUA). The FDA noted that an EUA is “different than an FDA approval (licensure) of a vaccine” for use in the U.S., but that they expect “manufacturers whose COVID-19 vaccines are authorized under an EUA to continue their clinical trials to obtain additional safety and effectiveness information and pursue approval (licensure).”

The rollout of the abortion-tainted Pfizer vaccine, which Pence, an Evangelical Christian, is poised to take, has already proved troublesome, in both the U.S. and overseas. On the first day of Britain’s vaccination program, two healthcare workers “responded adversely” after receiving the jab, according to NHS England, the country’s nationalised healthcare provider.

The Medicine and Health products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), who originally authorised the vaccine for “temporary supply,” quickly adjusted their advisory on the vaccine following the news of adverse reactions to include a disclaimer that “[a]ny person with a history of immediate-onset anaphylaxis to a vaccine, medicine or food should not receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. A second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine should not be given to those who have experienced anaphylaxis to the first dose of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination.”

Strangely, two healthcare workers in the U.S. have also experienced adverse reactions to the same Pfizer vaccine. Both workers experienced painful symptoms, including shortness of breath and light-headedness, with one of them remaining hospitalized until at least Thursday. Hearing of the adverse reactions, an adviser to the FDA who recommended the vaccine, Dr. Paul Offit, has said: “I don’t think this means we should pause” the vaccination program.

However, a number of vaccine experts have come out against the vaccination programs currently being rolled out. Dr. Mike Yeadon, the former vice president and chief scientist of Pfizer, has emphaticallystated his opposition to rush any vaccine production, raising concerns over safety and the necessity of developing a vaccine at such speed:“There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines.”

The scientist added that “[y]ou do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects.”

