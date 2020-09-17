Victoria, Australia police foundation selling face masks with Freemason logo

PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus! Sign the petition here.

VICTORIA, Australia, September 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A Victoria Police not-for-profit organization is selling masks emblazoned with the symbol of the Freemasons.

Screenshot of copshop.com.au/product/freemasons-mask-navy, accessed Sept. 16, 2020

Screenshot of copshop.com.au/product/freemasons-mask-navy, accessed Sept. 16, 2020

“The Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation perpetuates the memory of members of the Victoria Police who have died in the line of duty through the support of worthwhile community projects within Victoria,” their website explains.

The Freemasons Foundation Victoria is likewise listed first on The Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation website as one of their “major partners.”

Screenshot of remember.org.au/about-us/sponsors-and-partners, accessed Sept. 16, 2020

Among the board members of the The Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation is Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius.

Screenshot of remember.org.au/about-us/board-members, accessed Sept. 16, 2020

Cornelius has played a conspicuous role as one of the spokespeople for the heavy-handed policing in Victoria amid a draconian lockdown regime. He recently described anti-lockdown protestors as “selfish,” “boofheads,” and “bats***t crazy.” Mainstream Australian media celebrated Cornelius’ comments, describing them as a “stunning take-down of the ‘tin foil hat brigade.’”

In recent weeks Victoria Police have been gaining worldwide attention for their heavy-handed treatment of those not complying with lockdown restrictions. Videos which have gone “viral” online on social media in recent weeks include Victoria Police arresting a pregnant woman in her own home for the “crime” of promoting an anti-lockdown event; Victoria Police smashing the door down of a man’s home and arresting him for allegedly promoting anti-lockdown events online; and a video which shows a young woman being forced to the ground by a large, male police officer for the “crime” of not wearing a mask in public.

This past weekend, Victoria’s senior politician, State Premier Daniel Andrews, said that “all this can be avoided if people don't protest” coronavirus restrictions in response to questions about video of police first knocking down a mentally ill man with their vehicle and subsequently stomping on his head. An official police statement described the stomp as “inappropriate use of force” and the “use of force in using a police vehicle” as “concerning.”

The man had to be put in a medically induced coma. His family says they will pursue legal action against the police.

Also this past weekend, according to reports in Australian media, almost 200 people were fined and 74 arrested at events protesting the Victoria coronavirus restrictions, with multiple videos of dramatic arrests posted online.

Victoria currently has one of the strictest coronavirus lockdowns anywhere in the world, with daily curfews and mandatory mask wearing in public. People are severely restricted in where they can go and what they can do.

Thirteen top Australian doctors recently urged Premier Dan Andrews to end what they denounced as an “unjustifiable” state of emergency.

Last month Victoria police chief commissioner Shane Patton was unapologetic as he explained that police had in some instances been smashing car windows due to people inside the cars not cooperating with police or following the government’s coronavirus restrictions.

The Victoria Police have received further recent media attention due to a Royal Commission investigation into the Management of Public Informants which has identified 124 criminal convictions in Victoria as “tainted” due to the police using evidence given to them by barrister Nicola Gobbo about her own clients. Victoria Police have issued an apology and admitted that they were “profoundly wrong” to allow Gobbo to inform on her own clients.

Victoria Police also played a crucial role in the conviction and imprisonment of Cardinal George Pell for more than a year before his unanimous acquittal by the Australian High Court in April.

The charges were originally laid after an Australian police investigation, code-named “Operation Tethering,” actively sought evidence that Pell committed sex crimes, even though no complaint had been made against him. A number of men came forward with stories; all but one were dismissed.

Ultimately, only one man, known as “Witness J,” testified against Pell. The other former choir boy named in the charges died before the case came to trial, but before he died he told his mother that the abuse never took place.

Last year an Australian-based Catholic priest publicly admitted to having been a Freemason for more than a decade. Father Kerry Costigan also claimed to have a letter from the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, giving permission for Catholics to become Masons. “This permission was said to be based on the erroneous conclusion that 'Australian' Freemasonry is somehow different from any other form of Freemasonry,” Kathy Clubb wrote in a December 2019 article re-printed on LifeSiteNews.

The Catholic Church has repeatedly and authoritatively condemned Freemasonry for almost 300 years, dating from Pope Clement XII’s 1738 papal bull In Eminenti.

In his 1884 encyclical Humanum Genus, His Holiness Pope Leo XIII described Freemasonry as the chief organizing force of the “partisans of evil” in society.