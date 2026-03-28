Victory for life as more Planned Parenthoods to close in Indiana

'The abortion industry is losing ground and the fight for life is making an impact.'

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (LifeSiteNews) — Planned Parenthood (PP) has announced it will close two of its locations in Indianapolis, merging them with a third, in early April.

The abortion giant cited a loss in federal funding as the reason for the closures.

“Because of changes to federal funding, including the loss of Medicaid reimbursements, we are making difficult but necessary adjustments to our health center network so we can continue caring for patients in our communities for years to come,” PP explained on its website.

“Please do not seek care at crisis pregnancy centers,” pleaded an alarming message on the PP website. “These fake clinics may look like legitimate health care providers, but they are not.”

The website then offers advice on how to continue to receive contraceptives and so-called “gender-affirming care” after the two locations close.

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Pro-lifers have welcomed the news.

“The abortion industry is losing ground and the fight for life is making an impact,” declared SBA Pro-Life America on X concerning the Indiana closures.

“That brings the total to 51 permanent closures and 2 temporary closures nationwide” noted the pro-life organization.

The abortion industry is losing ground and the fight for life is making an impact 🎉 Planned Parenthood is shutting down two more locations in Indiana. They will cease in-person services entirely on April 3, 2026. That brings the total to 51 permanent closures and 2 temporary… pic.twitter.com/X6TMNsa8Yx — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) March 19, 2026

In July 2025 President Trump signed his “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” into law, a wide-ranging policy package that includes a one-year ban on federal tax dollars going to any entity that provides abortions for reasons other than rape, incest, or supposed threats to the mother’s life.

READ: Indiana Senate passes bill to crack down on abortion pills

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