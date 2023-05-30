VICTORY: Ontario Catholic school board votes 6-4 against flying ‘pride flag’ in June

The decision by the York Catholic District School Board comes as increasing numbers are standing up to the LGBT agenda in schools.

AURORA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — An Ontario Catholic school board just north of Toronto has voted against flying the gay “pride” flag atop its schools during the month of June, as Canadians increasingly protest the LGBT agenda in the education system.

During a May 29 York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) meeting, trustees voted 6-4 against flying the pro-LGBT flag atop of its schools and other buildings in celebration of so-called “Pride Month,” a move that has been met with pleasant surprise by pro-family advocates.

“This is a rare bit of good news in these dark times where the LGBT lobby is capturing every institution in society,” Jack Fonseca of Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) told LifeSiteNews, as CLC has recently petitioned its supporters to campaign YCDSB against flying the flag.

“CLC is so thankful to the parents and concerned Catholic ratepayers who delegated to the YCDSB Trustees, and those who emailed and phoned the trustees to ask them not to fly the gay ‘pride’ flag,” Fonseca continued.

“Without them, this vote would likely have gone a very different way,” he added, thanking the six trustees who voted against flying the flag.

“The four who voted in favour of attacking Christian teaching on marriage and family should be ashamed,” Fonseca declared. “They should not present themselves for Holy Communion. We look forward to working with local parents to remove those four from office at the first election opportunity that presents itself.”

While the decision brought cheers from the crowd, some angrily shouted in protest and had to be escorted out by YCDSB security.

“The Cross represents all!” Myles Vosylius, a former student at Cardinal Carter Catholic High School in Aurora, Ontario, tweeted, celebrating the decision.

“The cross represents all!” – Faithful Catholic attending the @YCDSB meeting tonight, where the victorious decision was made NOT to fly the ‘pride’ flag! #YCDSB #CdnPoli #OnPoli pic.twitter.com/CSNCEQbS0c — Myles Vosylius (@TheMylesV) May 30, 2023

In April, YCDSB was met with opposition at a board meeting as they considered flying the “pride flag” during the month of June to celebrate “Pride Month.”

At that meeting, Vosylius implored the YCDSB to “reject the notion” of flying the “pride” flag or posting LGBT stickers around schools. He asked that they instead focus on furthering “their evangelization efforts through Eucharistic Adoration, Youth Ministry, and of course the saving sacraments.”

Additional footage from that meeting showed parents jeering at school board members who have been accused of actively promoting the LGBT agenda.

In the footage, one woman could be heard yelling, “Stop grooming our kids,” as other people in the crowd chanted, “Leave our kids alone!”

While the YCDSB represents a victory for faithful Catholics in York region, many Catholic school boards have caved to pressure by LGBT activists and will fly “pride flags” during the month of June. However, increasingly, Ontario parents are fighting back as hundreds of students, reportedly predominantly Muslim, stayed home earlier this month when their schools flew the flag.

Parents have also begun to speak out against LGBT agenda being promoted to their children in schools. Pro-LGBT trustee for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) Wendy Ashby recently resigned after over 3,000 parents petitioned for her ousting.

Similarly, last month, a group of young Canadians protested a school-sponsored drag queen event in front of York Mills Collegiate Institute in Toronto.

Furthermore, Campaign Life Coalition is calling for parents to keep their children home from school on June 1 to protest schools flying the “pride flag.”

“Parents need to keep up the pressure, just like this, right across the country!” Fonseca encouraged.

