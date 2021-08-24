VIDEO: Bishop-supported organization promotes women’s ordination to lay Catholic at annual assembly

Despite its reputation for consistently promoting non-Catholic teaching, the Association of United States Catholic Priests enjoys cover from numerous US prelates, including Cardinal Gregory.

(Lepanto Institute) – From June 21-24, the Association of United States Catholic Priests (AUSCP) held its annual Assembly in Minneapolis, MN. The AUSCP is notorious for supporting and promoting heresies, such as:

Sadly, the AUSCP has enjoyed top cover from prominent bishops, archbishops and cardinals, including Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Cardinal Blasé Cupich, Archbishop John Hartmeyer, Archbishop Robert Carlson, Archbishop John Wester, Bishop Richard Pates, Bishop John Stowe, and others.

During the three-day event, the Lepanto Institute was on location to lead a Rosary Rally of Reparation for the heresies being promoted by the AUSCP, and to give a talk to those attending on the AUSCP’s grave errors. While the Lepanto Institute’s president, Michael Hichborn, was giving the presentation on the AUSCP, one of the attendees left early to go to an appointment.

Lydia High realized half-way through the presentation that she had somewhere to be, and as she and her daughter began making their way out of the hotel, she found herself face-to-face with a couple of the members of the AUSCP’s leadership team, Sr. Jackie Doepker and Gayle Uebelhor. During the exchange, Uebelhor asked High why she wouldn’t want to be a woman priest, and when she explained that Jesus appointed only men as priests, he asked her “where it says that in the bible.” During the heated discussion, the snap of a camera phone gave an audible *click* as Sr. Jackie took a picture of High. High demanded that Sr. Jackie delete the photo from her phone, and Sr. Jackie fumbled with her phone, claiming she couldn’t find the picture she had just taken.

You can watch High’s testimony and subsequent cell phone footage she took of the exchange in the video below. This stands as just one more reason why the AUSCP must be condemned and priests forbidden from having anything to do with the AUSCP.

Please contact your own bishop and ask him to formally condemn the AUSCP, forbidding his priests from being members.

Click here for a sample letter you can send.

Click here to find the contact information for your bishop!

Reprinted with permission from the Lepanto Institute

