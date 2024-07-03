Video exposes the disturbing creation of the fetal cell lines used by the medical industry

The video on the disturbing creation of fetal cell lines is the third in a series of pro-life animated shorts which reveal the ugly truth behind the abortion industry. The previous two episodes described surgical abortions and IVF.

(LifeSiteNews) — A new pro-life video follows the short lives of the babies aborted and experimented on to create the fetal cell lines used today in the medical industry.

On July 2, pro-life organization CHOICE42 released their latest animated short video titled “It’s OK,” which details the origins of five different fetal cell lines and how they were created from the victims of abortion.

“That’s me,” the video opens, with an animated picture of an aborted baby. “I’m Ellie. Don’t feel bad. It’s okay. It was a long time ago, 1962.”

“I just thought maybe you don’t know about me,” Ellie continued. “My parents didn’t want me, anyway. The doctor worked with scientists, and they took my organs out as soon as I was aborted.”

“It had to be done right away because the organs need to be fresh,” she continued.

The video is the third in a series of pro-life animated shorts which reveal the ugly truth behind the abortion industry. The previous two episodes described surgical abortions and IVF. The new video was premiered on The Steve Deace Show on The Blaze Network.

“I first became aware that fetuses were killed and harvested for fetal cell lines during COVID,” Laura Klassen, director and founder of CHOICE42 explained.

“When I began to research and explain my findings to others, they were always telling me, ‘Well, it’s ok because…’ and went on to list their justifications,” she continued. “Some said, ‘There was only one baby used in the 60s’. Others, ‘There aren’t any more babies being aborted for this today.’ Still others, ‘The doctors just used the dead tissue post-abortion.’”

“All false and none of it is ok,” she declared. “We need to stop justifying what happened to these 5 babies (and many others) and take a closer look at what is going on in the medical research world. It’s not ok that it happened in the 60s, and it’s not ok that it’s happening now.”

The video follows the short lives of Ellie, David, Johanna, Jordan, and Bo; five babies whose organs were harvested to produce fetal cell lines.

The cell lines have since been used in various medical experiments, especially in the production of vaccines. Cell lines from both Johanna and Jordan were used in the creation of the mRNA-based COVID vaccines.

Doctors and abortion advocates argue that the babies’ organs were harvested once and using cell lines from aborted babies does not lead to more babies being experimented on.

However, the video revealed that hundreds of babies are experimented on before a cell line is obtained, with 32 babies being experimented on in Ellie’s case and a total of 293 experiments being carried out to obtain Johanna’s cell line.

The most recent cell line comes from Bo, a baby killed in 2015 to replace the depleting cell line supply. Horrifically, the aborted babies’ cell lines are still for sale today.

Even more disturbing is the fact that the babies were experimented on while they were alive and were not given pain medications as it would “ruin the cells.”

Dr. Ian Donald, the pioneer of the ultrasound scanner, who witnessed the experiments carried out on Ellie, revealed, “Experiments were being performed on near-term alive aborted babies who were not even afforded the mercy of anesthetic as they writhed and cried in agony, and when their usefulness had expired, they were executed and discarded as garbage.”

Share











